Report: Timberwolves 'could look to trade around in the draft'
The Timberwolves could be wheeling and dealing in the NBA draft this week and some experts think they could be a mover as they hold picks 27 and 37.
ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released another mock draft on Monday and they think Minnesota has a lot of options with their two selections. At No. 27, they predict that Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek will be Minnesota's pick.
"Kolek has interest beginning in the late teens and will be a potential fit for any team in need of guard depth," Woo wrote. "He's viewed by many scouts as a player who can step in and help right away. Whether he can leapfrog some of the younger guards on the board remains to be seen."
They mention that Mike Conley Jr. will be turning 37 in October and Minnesota will need depth at the point guard position with Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin heading into free agency. Kolek is a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists last season and he is another lefty that could run the offense off the bench.
Woo also wrote that the Timberwolves "have come up as a team that could look to trade around in the draft," but with the No. 37 pick this mock thinks they will look to add another backcourt option with A.J. Johnson.
Johnson is a 6-foot-9 shooting guard from Fresno, California who opted to play in Australia's NBL instead of the traditional college route. He struggled to carve out a serious role, averaging only 2.9 points in 8.3 minutes per game, but he is an intriguing long-term prospect.
HoopsHype also released an updated mock draft on Monday morning, but they think Minnesota might go in a different direction. They have the Timberwolves going with two more big men, Da'Ron Holmes from Dayton at No. 27 and Adem Bona from UCLA at No. 37.
Despite this prediction, the site mentions that Colorado point guard KJ Simpson "is a candidate to watch with the Minnesota Timberwolves ." Simpson would make much more sense given the current state of their roster.
With very little cap flexibility and draft capital in the coming seasons, this draft has become important for Minnesota to find a contributor or someone who could develop into a valuable asset for the franchise. At the very least, they seem to have a lot of options heading into Wednesday night.