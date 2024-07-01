Reports: Wolves 'prepared to lose' Kyle Anderson; interest in Joe Ingles
NBA free agency officially opened on Sunday, but news has been quiet in Minnesota. One of the Timberwolves' biggest free agents this offseason is Kyle Anderson, and both sides might not be seeing eye-to-eye on a new contract.
"Kyle Anderson is another forward who will pursue the full mid-level exception, and the Timberwolves are prepared to lose their versatile veteran on the open market," writes Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
Despite a luxury tax bill expected to be more than $80 million after the NBA draft, the Timberwolves have the option to re-sign Anderson at any price they would want. Fischer's report makes it seem that they do not want to pay the full mid-level exception, which would be more than $5 million.
Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 22.6 minutes per game last season with the Wolves. If the 31-year-old is out the door in Minnesota, the next question is how Minnesota will replace Anderson and will they look to bring back free agents Monte Morris, Jordan McLaughlin and Luka Garza?
One name that has been floated around is Joe Ingles. The Australian native played with both Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert in Utah. He will turn 38 in October, but he is a career 41% 3-point shooter on high volume (4.2 attempts per game).
It was reported last week that despite the ongoing ownership dispute, the Timberwolves are more than willing to pay the luxury tax bill to keep their roster intact for the 2024-25 season. Are they willing to pay the estimated $80 million luxury tax bill or a smaller aount? We'll get answers to those questions in due time...