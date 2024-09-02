Sources: Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson recreating iconic Kevin Garnett, Randy Moss photo
Two of the biggest stars in Minnesota sports will pay homage to two of the all-time Minnesota greats when they remake the iconic photo of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss.
What photo? That photo. You know, the SI for Kids cover photo from 2000 when Moss donned a Garnett Timberwolves jersey and Garnett wore Moss's 84 Vikings jersey. Sources indicate to Timberwolves On SI that the famous photo will be recreated by Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson.
According to a 2010 column from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the 2000 cover photo with the jersey swap was Garnett's idea. Moss and KG were in the early 20s when they rose to fame in Minnesota, with Moss helping the Vikings reach the NFC title game twice and Garnett guiding the Wolves to seven consecutive playoff appearances including a trip to the conference finals in 2004.
"Being able to support one another I think was the biggest thing. You come to my games, I come to your games. It was more the respect. The time then, (David) Ortiz, Torii Hunter with the baseball. There was a lot of good things that the state of Minnesota had," Moss told Garnett in 2017. "Just something I'll never forget, just from the times of going to the Target Center, you being at the Metrodome, just a lot of things, a lot of memories."
Recreating the photo is fitting beyond the fact that Edwards and Jefferson have reached statuses that mirror their Hall of Fame predecessors. Like Moss, Edwards and Jefferson were great multi-sport athletes.
Moss was the Mr. Basketball winner in West Virginia (where he played with future NBA star Jason Williams). Edwards was a youth football phenom while playing for the Atlanta Vikings (he loved Adrian Peterson) before transitioning to basketball, while Jefferson was also known as a standout hooper growing up in Louisiana.
It's unclear when the iconic remake will drop, but rest assured... it's coming.