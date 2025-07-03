Wolves' involvement in reported 7-team mega trade possibility appears minimal
The Timberwolves might be involved in a trade involving Kevin Durant after all.
A report from The Athletic's Fred Katz came out on Wednesday night, saying that Phoenix and Houston are attempting to expand their previously reported trade involving Kevin Durant to a league-record seven teams.
The Timberwolves are reportedly "involved in negotiations at the moment" along with the Hawks, Nets, Warriors and Lakers. Katz said that "no trade is imminent, and details are being ironed out."
Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski corroborated Minnesota's involvement in the discussion, saying that the trade will likely involve deals that have already happened, perhaps the trades that already were agreed to on draft night. There's also been speculation that the reported sign-and-trade between the Hawks and Wolves for Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be Minnesota's involvement in the potential 7-team deal.
We've seen how the NBA's new salary cap restrictions with the second apron rules have impacted how teams operate this offseason. It's fair to assume a deal of this magnitude would benefit the teams involved from a financial perspective, as they try to gain more flexibility.
Ultimately, it sounds like Minnesota's place in the potential trade is probably fairly insignificant. But it's a situation worth monitoring as the chaos of the NBA offseason continues.