All Timberwolves

Wolves' involvement in reported 7-team mega trade possibility appears minimal

The Rockets and Suns are reportedly trying to expand their Kevin Durant trade.

Tony Liebert

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Timberwolves might be involved in a trade involving Kevin Durant after all.

A report from The Athletic's Fred Katz came out on Wednesday night, saying that Phoenix and Houston are attempting to expand their previously reported trade involving Kevin Durant to a league-record seven teams.

The Timberwolves are reportedly "involved in negotiations at the moment" along with the Hawks, Nets, Warriors and Lakers. Katz said that "no trade is imminent, and details are being ironed out."

Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski corroborated Minnesota's involvement in the discussion, saying that the trade will likely involve deals that have already happened, perhaps the trades that already were agreed to on draft night. There's also been speculation that the reported sign-and-trade between the Hawks and Wolves for Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be Minnesota's involvement in the potential 7-team deal.

We've seen how the NBA's new salary cap restrictions with the second apron rules have impacted how teams operate this offseason. It's fair to assume a deal of this magnitude would benefit the teams involved from a financial perspective, as they try to gain more flexibility.

Ultimately, it sounds like Minnesota's place in the potential trade is probably fairly insignificant. But it's a situation worth monitoring as the chaos of the NBA offseason continues.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors