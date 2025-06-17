Wolves projected to land high-upside big man in latest NBA mock draft
With just over one week until this year's NBA Draft, ESPN released a new mock draft on Tuesday, and the Timberwolves are projected to take Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber at No. 17.
"Sorber is still recovering from February foot surgery and has been unable to partake in basketball activities on the workout circuit, with teams relying on film and the interview process to complete his evaluation," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote. "Nevertheless, he has solid interest inside the top 20, as teams are drawn to his defensive impact and long-term outlook after emerging this season as a surprise one-and-done player."
Standing at 6-foot-10, 255 pounds, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 53.2% shooting from the field as a true freshman last season at Georgetown. His foot injury limited him to 24 games.
Sorber was the 43rd-ranked high school prospect in the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite. His defensive versatility is a large reason for his ascension up draft boards, as he averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.
Player options for Julius Randle and Naz Reid are looming large over the Wolves' offseason plans, and Rudy Gobert's name continues to be floated around in potential trade packages for Kevin Durant. Adding a 19-year-old big man like Sorber would be sound strategy for Minnesota's frontcourt plans, no matter what happens this offseason.
The Wolves also hold pick No. 31, and ESPN predicted they would take EuroLeague point guard Ben Saraf in their latest mock draft. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 19 years old, he would be an interesting prospect to add to Minnesota's backcourt.