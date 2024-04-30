Anthony Edwards second only to LeBron in NBA playoff social media views
Wolves star Anthony Edwards is using the playoffs springboard into superstardom.
According to the NBA, Edwards has generated over 100 million video views across the league's social media channels and digital platforms since the start of the playoffs. He trails only LeBron James' 130 million views.
That's despite the hand-wringing from the likes of Colin Cowherd that there's no heir-apparent as the "face of the NBA" once the likes of James and Steph Curry retire because all the best players currently in the NBA ply their trade in so-called "small market" teams.
Edwards was electric in the Timberwolves' four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the four games.
The 22-year-old finished the season as the seventh most-viewed player on NBA social channels, according to the league. Edwards has also gained the most Instagram followers among players since the beginning of the playoffs.
After crushing the Suns in four games, the Wolves new are set for a much tougher test in the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota and Denver start a best-of-seven second round series Saturday (time TBD) in Colorado.
The Wolves and Nuggets squared off in least year's playoffs, with Denver dispatching the Wolves 4-1 en route to their first ever NBA Championship. The two clubs split the season series with each team winning once at home and once on the road.
In the four games against the Nuggets this season, Edwards averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds finishing with a total plus/mius of minus-two.