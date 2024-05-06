FS1 host on Anthony Edwards: 'I feel bad for you people in Minnesota'
Should Minnesota be prepared to lose Anthony Edwards? That's what Craig Carton, the host of FS1's The Craig Carton Show, is advising Minnesotans to prepare for.
"I feel bad for you people in Minnesota because you seem like nice people," Carton said Monday morning. "You're gonna lose him. You know you're gonna lose him. You're going to lose him like every every Minnesota team loses their stars at some point."
Before we go too deep into this rabbit hole, Edwards is is 22 years old and in the first year of his five-year, 5 year , $204 million contract. The roster around him is stacked and the window to win in Minnesota is wide open and has no signs of closing any time soon. But, sure, have the floor, Mr. Carton.
"Unless he wins a title there of course, which is absolutely on the table right now, at some point there's gonna be an agent and the agent's going to whisper in his ear 'New York, New York, New York. L.A., L.A. LA.' And that's what's going to happen. You diehard basketball fans in Minnesota, you better enjoy it now," Carton predicted. "You better put your arms around it and embrace it and give it a big fat tongue kiss because he ain't gonna be there forever," Carton continued.
"Just tell me the last great player that didn't leave Minnesota. The answer is they all did. They all left."
Kirby Puckett never left the Twins. Joe Mauer never left the Twins. Maya Moore played her entire career with the Lynx. Adrian Peterson spent his glory days in Minnesota until the Vikings told him it was time to go. Last we checked, Justin Jefferson still pays for the Vikings and everything coming from the organization is that they'll eventually sign him to a mega contract.
There are plenty of examples Carton failed to take the time to research, and there are numerous examples that help mold Carton's narrative. We're of course talking about Kevin Garnett, Johan Santana, Randy Moss and David Ortiz.
It's well documented that Garnett is the greatest player in Timberwolves history and he was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 after 14 seasons in Minnesota. If Edwards plays 14 seasons in Minnesota it will literally eclipse the number of years Michael Jordan played for the Bulls (13).
The Twins traded Santana to the Mets after the left-hander won two Cy Young awards. Moss was dealt to the Raiders for linebacker Napoleon Harris and a draft pick that became Troy Williamson. Ortiz went on to become a Boston legend after being traded by Minnesota.
But there aren't many examples of superstars demanding a trade out of Minnesota. Jimmy Butler is one. Can you think of many more? Carton certainly didn't...