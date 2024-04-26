Grayson Allen stands up for Rudy Gobert after 'overrated' poll results
Rudy Gobert was recently voted the most overrated player in the NBA in The Athetlic's anonymous players poll. Suns guard Grayson Allen thinks that whoever voted Gobert as being overrated doesn't know what they're talking about.
Here's what Allen said about facing a Minnesota defense that has held the Suns below 100 points in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven playoff series against Gobert and the Wolves.
"You have to give a good amount of credit to them and what they're doing defensively. They have a great defensive team and they showed it the whole season," Allen said, then questioning people who claim Gobert is overrated.
"I don't know who voted Rudy for overrated player but he really anchors their defense and makes it tough. He frees up a lot of stuff for them. They're good defensively. You just have to play through their disruption, the physicality and aggressiveness they play with on the ball, smart rim attacks on Rudy and you just have to be really poised with the ball or they can get you out of sorts," Allen said.
The Athletic surveyed 142 NBA players asking them several different questions, including who’s the most overrated player in the league. Of the 81 players that answered, the majority voted for Gobert.
Minnesota has dominated the Suns and leads the series 2-0 ahead of Game 3 Friday at 9:30 p.m. CT in Phoenix. The Suns hope to have Allen, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting during the regular season, but he is questionable after re-injuring in Game 2 the right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 1.
"Feels good, better than I thought," Allen said about his ankle on Thursday. "Stepping on somebody's foot two games in a row is unlucky."
Allen did some light work and ran on an underwater treadmill on Thursday. He's hoping another day of rest will allow him to play in Game 3. Without him, the Suns could be in trouble against the Timberwolves' stingy defense.