Wolves' Nori: Suns 'caught us at the beach with no sunblock' during regular season
Not even the intensity and drama of the NBA playoffs could stop Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori from delivering a quip during his mid-game interview with Bally Sports North.
With the Timberwolves leading by 10 at the half in Game 1 against the Suns, Timberwolves sideline reporter Leah B. Olson caught up with Nori after the halftime break and Nori explained how Minnesota was winning after getting swept 3-0 by the Suns during the regular season.
"It's a different story, regular season and playoffs. In the regular season they caught us at the beach with no sunblock. We weren't prepared," Nori said. "Guys are feeling good and they're executing the game plan very, very well."
Nori is the king of puns and analogies while on the fly during halftime interviews.
"When the shot goes up we gotta get back. We're hanging out like we're doing a cha-cha at a Zumba class," Nori once said.
"We're chasing them around like we're in aTom and Jerry cartoon," he said during a game in 2022.
He's also previously referred to some bad times on defense as playing with "narcolepsy" and he once dropped "cattywampus" in an interview. What's cattywampus? We think he used it in the way that means things weren't going very well, which wasn't the case Saturday in Game 1 because the Timberwolves hammered the Suns 120-95 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.