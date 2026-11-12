3 Narratives Timberwolves’ 8-3 Start Has Proven Wrong So Far

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the most talked-about teams of the offseason. Whether it was trading away Julius Randle and Naz Reid or acquiring LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, the Wolves' moves were some of the most divisive of the summer.

There has been plenty of discourse, both positive and negative, about Minnesota's transactions. Through three weeks of the NBA season, many of the preconceived notions about the Wolves have already been proven false.

1. Timberwolves will be a poor rebounding team

In the offseason, the Wolves' frontcourt lost a large amount of size and strength. The power forward position, specifically, was getting a good amount smaller with Kuminga joining the starting lineup. To make up for that, the Wolves would need to make rebounding a team-wide focus.

“We just made such a big emphasis," Chris Finch explained. "We knew that we lost two big power forwards who rebounded pretty well. If we were gonna be any good this year, everyone had to rebound this year."

That extra attention to rebounding has already begun to pay off as the Wolves rank in the top five in rebound percentage. There has yet to be a game in which the Wolves have gotten killed on the glass, even when they have gone up against a much bigger team.

The Wolves have gotten contributions in this area from all areas of their roster. Rudy Gobert has again been a rebounding force, Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels are both having some of their best rebounding seasons, and guards like Ball and Bones Hyland have shown excellent effort.

The goal for the Timberwolves the rest of the way is to keep the commitment at the top of mind and not let it slip as the long NBA season progresses.

2. Offense will dry up without Anthony Edwards

When Anthony Edwards went down, the worry was that the offense would suffer greatly without their leading scorer. While it did take a couple of games for Minnesota to find its footing on that end of the floor, the Wolves' offense has played well, especially late in games.

One of the primary drivers of the Wolves' offensive efficiency is Ball, who has risen into the role of primary scorer and creator in the wake of Edwards' absence. He is creating numerous quality looks for himself and others and continues to build chemistry with his teammates, most notably Ayo Dosunmu, who joined Ball in the starting backcourt.

“I really like the way we’re playing," assistant coach Pablo Prigioni said during the team's three-day break from games that has given the Wolves valuable practice time.

"The next action, the pace. The small-small roll, the small-small peels. The way we are pushing in transition. It’s a lot of things that we imagined that we can be doing early in the season, but actually it’s happening.

The other player who has stepped into a large offensive role has been McDaniels, who is scoring 17.6 points per game with solid efficiency in games without Edwards. There is always a worry that when a player gets handed more usage, they begin to stray from what makes them a valuable player. That has been far from the case with McDaniels.

“Continue to play the way I was playing when Ant was on the court," McDaniels stated about his role in the offense. "I don’t do nothing different. I don’t force too much. I take open shots, take good shots. I’m obviously getting a couple more reps, but just got to make the shots. Continue to play how I play.”

Finch echoed the remarks of McDaniels, saying, "Jaden has been Jaden," and noting that his scoring has largely come within the flow of the offense.

3. Minnesota's bench depth is lacking

Coming into the season, one of the largest worries about the Wolves' roster construction was their lack of proven contributors off the bench. After the sixth-man Dosunmu, the Wolves had a lot of questions marks as to who would provide value in reserve.

Early in the season, those worries have proven to be misguided. Even with both Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo injured, the Wolves have played a ten-man rotation, with each player providing productive minutes in their specific role.

Joan Beringer has done well protecting the rim as Gobert's backup without fouling. Terrence Shannon Jr. has been successful in an on-ball role, leading the second unit with a downhill approach. Hyland offensively and Jaylen Clark defensively have also provided a spark in reserve.

Possibly the largest positive surprise has been Trey Lyles, who has given Minnesota a combination of shot-making, defense, and rebounding they lack elsewhere on the bench. Lyles has also quickly become one of Finch's favorites, in the vein of Kyle Anderson or Mike Conley.

"He’s really smart," Finch said of Lyles. "Always in the right spot. Covers for other people. I didn’t realize he’s as good of a rebounder as he is."

What comes next is a good problem to have. When Edwards and DiVincenzo eventually return, the Timberwolves will not be able to give minutes to 12 players every night and will need to choose who will have to sacrifice. Until then, the Wolves seem well-equipped to play without last year's starting backup duo.

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