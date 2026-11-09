The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Utah Jazz 115-100 at Target Center, winning their fourth straight game and improving to 8-3. The Wolves are now 5-2 without Anthony Edwards, who remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

The Jazz stayed within striking distance for much of the first half, but Minnesota took control after halftime. The Wolves outscored Utah 33-27 in the third quarter and held the Jazz to just 22 points in the fourth.

Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 26 points, while LaMelo Ball added 24 points of his own. Jaden McDaniels was his usual self; Rudy Gobert controlled the glass, and Minnesota’s bench once again provided valuable production.

Here are the player grades from Minnesota’s fourth straight win:

Ayo Dosunmu: A

Dosunmu continues to look comfortable in the offense and playing off Ball.

He led Minnesota in scoring with 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a hyper-efficient 4-of-5 from three-point land. He also went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, grabbed four rebounds, and picked up two steals.

The five turnovers were the biggest blemish on his night and the only reason he didn’t get an A+, but Dosunmu consistently put pressure on Utah’s defense and knocked down shots whenever the Wolves needed an offensive boost.

LaMelo Ball: A

Ball put together another productive offensive night and continues to settle into his role with Minnesota.

He finished with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including four three-pointers, while adding five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He also provided some energy defensively, jumping a passing lane for a steal that led to a dunk.

Ball did have five turnovers and finished with a -3 plus-minus, keeping this from being one of his perfect performances. However, his unique ability to create shots for himself and others and generate elite offense remains extremely important for a Wolves team missing Edwards.

Jaden McDaniels: A-

McDaniels had one of his better all-around performances of the season.

He finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three, while adding six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. His +17 plus-minus was the best mark among Minnesota’s starters. Sometimes I think McDaniels is a little too unselfish, so even though he played well today, I want to see him look for his own shot more.

He also committed four turnovers and picked up five fouls, but McDaniels consistently made plays on both ends of the floor. His length caused problems defensively, while his shooting gave Utah another perimeter threat to account for.

Rudy Gobert: A

Gobert controlled the interior throughout the night. He finished with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, which is a great sign given his struggles early in the season. He pulled down 15 rebounds and added two assists. Minnesota dominated the rebounding battle 58-42, and Gobert’s work on the glass was a major part of that advantage.

He also helped limit Utah’s second-chance opportunities and gave the Wolves a consistent presence around the basket. After some recent struggles, Gobert looked much more comfortable and active against the Jazz.

Jonathan Kuminga: D+

Kuminga had his first rough game as a Timberwolf. He struggled to find any rhythm against Utah. He scored just four points on 2-of-5 shooting in 25 minutes and didn't get a rebound or assist. He also committed three turnovers and four fouls while finishing with a team-worst -10 plus-minus.

Utah made things difficult for him on both ends, and his offensive involvement never really developed. Kuminga has shown flashes of being an important part of this rotation, but this was a night when his minutes did not produce much for Minnesota.

Bones Hyland: A

Hyland provided another big-time scoring performance off the bench. He scored 14 points in 13 minutes on the court, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. He also hit a three, grabbed a rebound, dished out two assists, and blocked a shot.

Hyland was particularly useful in Minnesota’s third-quarter push, scoring seven points as the Wolves began creating separation. He kept them going well when the offense was in a lull in the middle of the game.

His ability to enter the game and immediately look for his shot gives Minnesota another option when the offense starts to stall.

Trey Lyles: A+

Lyles was one of Minnesota’s most productive players despite playing only 21 minutes.

He finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three, while grabbing six rebounds and adding two assists and a steal. His +29 plus-minus was easily the best mark on the team.

Lyles also made several smaller plays that helped Minnesota maintain its control. He moved the ball quickly, spaced the floor, and consistently found himself in the right position around the glass.

The Wolves were at their best with Lyles on the floor, and his impact showed up clearly in the plus-minus.

Jaylen Clark: B+

Clark brought his usual defensive activity to the second unit.

He finished with three points, two rebounds, and two steals in 19 minutes while posting a +11 plus-minus. His steals created extra possessions for Minnesota, and his defensive pressure made him useful even when he was not heavily involved offensively.

Clark also avoided forcing the issue with the ball, allowing the Wolves’ primary creators to handle most of the offensive responsibility.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: C-

Shannon Jr. struggled to find his shot, but contributed in other areas.

He finished with five points, making only 1 of his 7 shots. But he grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in 18 minutes. His shooting was obviously rough, but Shannon still moved the ball and found teammates for open looks. He also kept himself involved defensively instead of allowing the missed shots to affect his attitude and effort for the rest of his game.

Joan Beringer: B-

Beringer returned to the rotation, this time wearing a black facemask after missing the previous game with a broken nose, and gave Minnesota 16 useful minutes.

He scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting, grabbed three rebounds, blocked a shot, and finished with a +12 plus-minus.

Beringer’s athleticism gave Minnesota another option for buckets around the basket, and his return adds some needed depth to the frontcourt as the Wolves continue working through their injury situation.

Overall Team Grade: A-

The Wolves did what they needed to do against Utah, although they made things harder on themselves than necessary.

Minnesota turned the ball over 22 times and allowed the Jazz to stay within striking distance through the first half. Utah even tied the game at 57 early in the third quarter.

The response was impressive.

Minnesota answered with a 7-0 run to regain control before closing the third quarter on a 12-4 stretch. Utah then went 0-for-9 to begin the fourth, allowing the Wolves to turn the game into a comfortable finish.

The team's depth continues to stand out without Edwards. Dosunmu and Ball looked like an elite backcourt, combining for 50 points; Gobert controlled the glass, McDaniels contributed across the board, and Lyles and Hyland combined for 23 points off the bench.

Minnesota is not replacing Edwards with one player. But it is getting contributions from nearly everyone in the rotation, and that has been enough to keep the Wolves rolling.

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