5 Best Options for the Timberwolves to Add Size, Leadership to Their Roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves are very high on what second-year big man Joan Beringer could develop into this season. They were impressed with what they saw from him in limited action last season and knew they needed to find a pathway for him to play more consistently.

That larger, more consistent opportunity emerged when the Wolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid to acquire LaMelo Ball in June.

Minnesota enters the 2026-27 season with Beringer as their only true backup to Rudy Gobert. Even after last week’s moves to bring in Jonathan Kuminga (6’8”) on a two-year, $12.4 million deal and acquire Cody Williams (6’8”) in a trade that sent Josh Green to the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves still need more size in their depth chart.

The Wolves need to see Beringer refine his energetic defense in certain situations this season. They know he must be smart guarding around the rim, not jumping at pump fakes, and subsequently not racking up fouls. But that will inevitably happen for the 19-year-old. There will be games where foul trouble strands him on the bench. And when that happens, Chris Finch will need another player outside of Gobert who can be used in short spurts and is still capable of rebounding and rim-guarding against legitimate fives. And what if Gobert goes down for a multi-week injury?

Then, far too much pressure would be placed on Beringer.

Minnesota is armed with roughly $4 million in space below the second apron and one open roster spot after acquiring Kuminga and Williams. That gives Tim Connelly enough room to sign one more player on a veteran’s minimum contract. If Trey Kaufman-Renn—Minnesota’s 59th overall pick—is successful in his motion to return to college for a sixth year, then the Wolves would likely look to fill their final roster spot with someone outside of the organization, which The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski pitched last week:

I suspect the Wolves will look to add another veteran who, at minimum, can be a real locker room presence while helping on the floor in spot duty if needed. https://t.co/9PIlT66oVR — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 29, 2026

The Wolves could leave their final roster spot open, but assuming that they will look to fill it before the season begins in October, here is some available veteran talent that best suits this team right now.

1. Kelly Olynyk | 7’0” | 35 years old

Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Olynyk averaged 8.6 minutes across 42 regular-season games. He averaged 3.2 points on 49% from the floor and 25.5% from deep with the Spurs. But two years ago, while playing in 20.3 minutes across 44 games with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, Olynyk averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 50% from the floor (6.1 attempts) and 41.8% from deep (1.8 attempts).

Olynyk would provide the Wolves with a pick-and-pop threat offensively and a relatively dependable defender and rebounder on the other end. His shooting ability could enable Olynyk to play well alongside Minnesota’s starters.

2. Drew Eubanks | 6’10” | 29 years old

Eubanks played in 42 games last season for the tanking Sacramento Kings. He scored in double digits eight times, with his season high coming Nov. 11 against the Denver Nuggets, when he scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting.

Eubanks is not necessarily a rim protector, but he defends with physicality and energy well around the rim. He has always been a solid rebounder in the NBA, and offensively, he is a solid pick-and-roll threat with an above-the-rim presence who runs the floor well for a player his size. His athleticism would fit nicely around a faster-paced approach, should the Wolves actually play that way this season. Eubanks has been a free-agent target I have wanted Minnesota to pursue all offseason.

3. Bismack Biyombo | 6’8” | 34 years old

Last season with the Spurs, Biyombo assumed a Joe Ingles-type role, averaging just 5.6 minutes over 25 games and being a vocal leader in the locker room. The Wolves, who lost their veteran leadership this summer between Ingles, Mike Conley, and Kyle Anderson, would benefit from having Biyombo’s voice around the team.

Biyombo still probably has enough left in the tank to play in short stints if needed. Two seasons ago, he averaged 18.9 minutes over 28 games for the Spurs — recording 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 58.8% from the floor. Still, I would trust Biyombo far less than Olynyk or Eubanks to play a prolonged stretch, either in a single game or over multiple games.

4. Mason Plumlee | 7’0” | 36 years old

In 2017, while general manager of the Denver Nuggets, Tim Connelly traded Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick for Plumlee and a second-rounder. Plumlee spent the better part of four seasons in Denver, all of which came with Connelly in the front office. Plumlee has been on the same team as Will Barton (Minnesota’s newest player development coach), Bones Hyland, and LaMelo. Last season, with both the Charlotte Hornets and the Spurs, Plumlee played in only 20 games.

Connelly loves reuniting with his former players, and Plumlee would give Finch a break-the-glass option at center while filling Minnesota’s locker room with a leader who could hold players accountable.

5. Kevin Love | 6’10” | 37 years old

Minnesota’s fifth overall pick from 2008 has been the most talked-about free-agent target amongst fans over the last few days. Love returning to where his NBA career began for his 19th year and retiring a Timberwolf would be poetic. Love would give Minnesota a small-ball five who primarily spaced the floor last season in Utah (he averaged 5.4 shot attempts, 3.8 of which were threes, which he connected on 37.3% of). Even at his age, Love remains a dependable rebounder. He is also a one-time champion and a well-respected voice in the locker room.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.