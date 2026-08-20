5 Best Trade Assets the Timberwolves Have After Busy Summer

The Minnesota Timberwolves are virtually out of draft picks. They have sent every first-round pick they are allowed to trade and only have one second-round pick left, which is top-50 protected, giving it virtually no value.

Even though the Timberwolves are out of draft capital, that does not mean they don't have value on their roster. The Wolves still have players who would be of interest to opposing NBA teams in a potential deal.

If the Timberwolves are to make another trade between now and the beginning of the season, a few names are far more likely to entice a potential trade than others, including both young players and veterans.

5. Josh Green

Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green could be valuable to another team if the Timberwolves decide to trade him for big-man help. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Green is the most obvious trade candidate on the Timberwolves. While the Wolves might view him as more valuable than just a throw-in to the LaMelo Ball trade, trading Green makes the most sense if the Wolves want to add frontcourt depth to the roster.

The reason trading Green would be so attractive for the Wolves is that he gets $14.7 million this season, putting Minnesota just a few million below their second-apron hard cap. Minnesota does not have the financial flexibility to sign another player to a high salary, so sending out Green is the most straightforward path to do so.

Green's contract, while an overpay for this coming season, could be valuable to another team given that it expires this offseason. Another team might value sending out a player with multiple years on their contract in exchange for Green to free up financial flexibility in the future.

The Timberwolves could also look to combine Green's salary with another player on this list to further boost the value the Wolves would send out.

4. Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo could be another tradeable asset. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte DiVincenzo's trade value comes from what he could provide in the future. DiVincenzo is likely to miss most or all of the 2026-27 season and will enter next offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

If another team were to trade for DiVincenzo, it would be to either use his expiring contract to free up salary cap space or to re-sign him for his first full season back from his Achilles injury, since the NBA's rules make it much easier to sign your own free agents compared to those coming from other teams.

Like Green, DiVincenzo's $12.5 million contract does give Minnesota the opportunity to trade it for a player they couldn't afford on the open market. The Timberwolves, though, do not seem interested in trading DiVincenzo, as Minnesota still views him as one of their core players.

3. Terrence Shannon Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. really excelled in the postseason, but it's hard to think he'll see those opportunities this upcoming season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Shannon Jr. had an inconsistent 2025-26 season. It started out poorly, with injuries causing him to miss a large portion of the season, and ended really well with Shannon Jr. excelling down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs.

The main difference on the court was Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch deciding to put the ball in Shannon Jr.'s hands more, an adjustment that will need to continue into next season. The complicated part is that with Ball now on the roster, there's likely to be even fewer on-ball possessions for Shannon Jr.

While the Timberwolves believe in what Shannon Jr. brings to the table, his value might be better maximized on another roster that can more easily give him the ball to utilize his on-ball and downhill driving abilities.

Shannon Jr. is also the perfect type to attach to Green's contract to entice another team to send the Timberwolves a more established player who better fits the current roster.

2. Joan Beringer

The Minnesota Timberwolves believe in Joan Beringer's upside and what he can bring to the table. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every time a Timberwolves staffer, whether a member of the coaching staff or front office, discusses Joan Beringer, they speak glowingly about the 20-year-old Frenchman. They talk about how quickly he learns a new skill and that they believe he is ready for a rotation spot next season.

It is clear that the Timberwolves view Beringer as one of the core pieces of their franchise, on a similar level to players like Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu. Among the young pieces on the roster, Beringer would clearly have the most trade value.

Minnesota actually deciding to deal Beringer away is incredibly unlikely, especially during an offseason where the Wolves already made a sizeable move by bringing in Ball. There's a likely chance that the Wolves are higher on Beringer than anyone else in the NBA, and for good reason, making a trade at this point in Beringer's career implausible.

One year after drafting him with the 17th pick, the Wolves have very high expectations for Beringer both next year and for the future. While the NBA may not yet realize who Beringer is, the Wolves believe they will find out this season.

1. Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves are almost certainly not trading Rudy Gobert this offseason. Much of the Wolves' short-term success rides on Gobert, as Minnesota does not have an easy-to-see backup option if Gobert's skill set does not work with Minnesota's new roster composition.

If the Wolves were to decide to end the Gobert era in Minnesota, either now or in the future, he would have the highest trade value among anyone not named Edwards, Ball, or McDaniels. Even at age 34, Gobert still has many valuable years of NBA basketball. He takes care of his body as well as anyone in the NBA.

Gobert would have value for many teams around the NBA looking for a player to anchor their defense to allow their more offensively minded players to flourish on both ends of the court. Gobert can cover up for so many defensive mistakes while still providing a positive offensive impact with his strength and size if a team can find him near the rim.

Trading Gobert would signal a massive overhaul in how the Timberwolves try to defend opposing teams. Given they just executed a trade for Ball that will likely have a similar outcome for their offense, trading the four-time Defensive Player of the Year is something to think about if this upcoming season goes off the rails more than a move for this offseason.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.