This is Becoming Rudy Gobert's Most Important Season With the Timberwolves

There are a number of certainties that come with Rudy Gobert's tenure in a Timberwolves uniform.

The trade that brought him here was controversial. He has become a bedrock for the Timberwolves defensively. He has raised the floor of what this organization is on a night-to-night basis. He and Kevin Garnett stand alone as the best defensive players Timberwolves fans have seen play for their organization.

All of those are good things, and that side of the coin comes up extremely often during the regular season. But at other points, and often during the playoffs, the other side of the coin shines.

He is very limited offensively. His rebounding, while very good, does sometimes become inconsistent. He struggles to catch the ball when rolling to the rim. And most importantly, when his team does not find him on the aforementioned roll due to a certain lack of trust, his effectiveness on one side of the floor almost vanishes.

The bad side of the coin happens enough in the regular season to be noticeable, and has been obvious when it happens in the playoffs. When it does, the Wolves play smaller, and their most important defensive piece leaves the floor.

But this season, a new-look roster not only will leave Gobert with no choice but to be even more involved on the defensive end, but also next to a player that will surely get him more involved offensively where he's most comfortable. With two years left on his current contract (including his player option), Rudy Gobert has every opportunity in front of him to have one of the best seasons of his career. How close he gets to that might just determine how much longer he stays in a Wolves uniform.

Gobert's offensive involvement will surely be a point of focus heading into the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Half the battle? receiving the ball

In every single offensive possession, Rudy Gobert does one of two things: hang out around the blocks, or set screens and roll off of dribble handoffs.

Where Gobert becomes effective in those situations is first on the blocks, being positioned as a lob threat to make defenders choose between him and the ball handler. Then it's being passed to in rolling situations to allow him to score or make a decision off of the short roll. Short roll playmaking doesn't need to be an every possession thing for Gobert, but it does need to be a threat.

Rudy Gobert short-roll passing + offensive rebound + dunk pic.twitter.com/ZRfy27srAJ — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 19, 2026

The issue?

*Cue Jonah Hill Moneyball meme*

Anthony Edwards as the primary point guard could not throw lobs well and did not trust Gobert on a consistent basis. In fact, Mike Conley was not only acquired, but got minutes last season during a clear decline in play to be the "Rudy whisperer" on that side of the ball.

During the regular season, Edwards passed Gobert the ball 309 times — the lowest total among starters and less than half as many times as Julius Randle. That was only 30 more passes than to Naz Reid, who was typically coming off the bench to replace Gobert. In fact, Gobert received more passes from Donte DiVincenzo than from Edwards.

Clearly stated, the Edwards point guard experiment didn't work for many, and he now has the chance to play off the ball — something in which everyone in the lineup feels better about.

Enter LaMelo Ball - runner of more than 500 pick-and-roll possessions last season and sixth in the league in points created. While Edwards would run pick-and-rolls and opt to shoot, LaMelo will look to initiate earlier in the offense and find Gobert rolling to the rim as one of the best playmakers in the league.

Rudy Gobert has a prime opportunity to amplify his rebounding this coming season, | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gap to Bridge: Rebounding

The far and away leader in the clubhouse in contested rebounds per game, Gobert's next two counterparts are no longer on the team in Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

To say the least, there's a gap to fill. Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, and Anthony Edwards all averaged the same number of contested rebounds per game: one. It's impossible to put the burden left behind all on the Wolves' main center option. Joan Beringer looks to be a solid option off the bench in relief. But as things sit today, Rudy Gobert is going to have to average 15 rebounds in order for the Wolves to be a legitimate contending team in the Western Conference. If that doesn't happen, backcourt and wing rebounding that previously didn't exist on this team will have to be more prevalent than ever.

Rudy Gobert switchable defense + rim protection + rebounding pic.twitter.com/Kw757tcdc0 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 11, 2025

At the age of 34, Rudy Gobert has his best opportunity yet. He's impacted winning on every team he's been on. He hasn't missed the playoffs in a decade.

But now, instead of raising the floor, he finds himself in his most prime position to raise the ceiling.

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