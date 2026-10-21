5 Players Timberwolves Could Sign to Now-Open Two-Way Spot

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived forward Enrique Freeman over the weekend, freeing up one of their three two-way contract slots.

Unlike the final standard roster spot that remains open, there is no salary cap impact for filling o(r not filling) a two-way spot. Therefore, the Wolves will almost certainly sign someone sooner rather than later.

The parameters for two-way are simple: any player who has played three years or less in the NBA are eligible. If they aren't a four-year veteran or above, they're eligible.

The Wolves could go in any number of directions with the spot. Drew Timme, who was in camp with the Wolves, was a potential candidate for the role who would have added additional frontcourt depth, but he was claimed off waivers by Phoenix on Monday afternoon. In the same way, the Wolves can scour the free agent market themselves as teams finalize their opening night rosters and the dust settles.

Here are five names that could make sense to fill the final two-way slot, listed in no particular order.

1. Nate Santos, Forward

While the Wolves are likely to lean toward adding a big man given the relative lack of frontcourt depth on the regular roster, it's still worth exploring some of the more intriguing wings and guards available.

At the moment, Santos is expected to play for the Iowa Wolves this year after signing an Exhibit 10 contract a couple of weeks ago. He appeared in 41 total games for Iowa last season, and shot 36% from outside the arc. He's a 6-foot-7 forward with a wingspan of nearly 6-foot-10 and was a solid defender in the G League last season for Iowa.

Santos was awesome for the Timberwolves' entry in Las Vegas Summer League back in July, looking every bit the part of a true three-and-D wing at the NBA level. He's not a fantastic athlete and doesn't give you much on the ball, but he's solid in transition and as a cutter, in addition to being reliable as a catch-and-shoot option.

If the Wolves want to add more wing/forward depth, they don't need to look any further than Des Moines.

2. Johni Broome, Center

Johni Broome is one of the more intriguing young-ish big men out there that still has some professional experience.

He was a five-year college player, spending two years at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn for three seasons. He has decent size, standing 6-foot-10 with a wingspan a little north of seven feet. Broome was a great rebounder at both schools, leading the SEC both defensive and total rebound rate in his fourth season.

He was drafted with the fifth pick of the second round by Philadelphia but only appeared in 11 games for the 76ers and 18 regular-season G League games for Delaware. For the Blue Coats, he put up 22.9 points and 8 rebounds per game and shot 30.9% on 5.2 3-pointers per game—a skill that he began to develop toward the end of his collegiate career.

Broome's college tape is encouraging when it comes to what he brings as a roller and a cutter, showcasing the ability to read the defense in the halfcourt and understanding timing, as well as the ability to finish, on his rolls to the rim.

Broome may be my favorite target as legitimate frontcourt depth that is two-way eligible, with an intriguing mix of upside but the age and experience to bring something to the table right away.

3. Andrew Holifield, Forward/Center

Andrew Holifield, on the other hand, is nearly the opposite. He only played two seasons at Lamar University after playing junior college ball in his freshman and sophomore years and put up modest numbers once he got to Division I ball at 11 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 37.8% in his first season at Lamar but when his usage increased that number dipped to 30.2% in his final year.

However, Holifield is a legit 6-foot-10 and probably more of a small-ball four or five in the NBA. There's some upside on the glass given his length and athleticism, even though he didn't play around the rim quite enough in college.

He spent training camp with Oklahoma City and was waived during their final cutdown. He's far from a plug-and-play NBA guy, but if a contender like the Wolves end up needing to rely on their two-way players then they have far bigger problems.

4. Hunter Dickinson, Center

Hunter Dicksinson was a dominant college center across five seasons split between blue blood programs Michigan and Kansas. He's 7-foot-1 and a solid rebounder with a throwback back-to-the basket game.

While he's an above-average passer for a big man, the combination of a lack of athleticism and lateral quickness makes him a liability defensively and severely limits his upside on offense.

After going undrafted last summer, Dickinson spent last season on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. While he only appeared in five games with the big club, he averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds per game across 33 starts with Birmingham in the G League. Interestingly, he shot 39.1% on 3.9 3-point attempts per game after shooting just 33.9% from deep over the course of his collegiate career and only 27.6% in his final season at Kansas.

While the defensive limitations are real, the size and rebounding are real and the offense is encouraging. There are similarities to former Wolves backup big Luka Garza, who dominated in a long career at Iowa and overcame athletic limitations to carve out an NBA role. Dickinson is a better rebounder and passer but wasn't quite as well-rounded offensively, although what he did last year in the G League is encouraging.

Dickinson would be a solid, if unspectacular, addition to the Wolves' depth chart. Chris Finch could use options, and Dickinson would provide something of a deep bench security blanket for the Wolves' coaching staff.

5. Jamarion Sharp, Center

Jamarion Sharp is a 7-foot-5 center with a massive 7-foot-9 wingspan. He averaged 3.7 blocks per game in 95 college games across three seasons split between Western Kentucky and Ole Miss before going undrafted in 2024 and spending the last two seasons with the Texas Legends of the G League.

Sharp has put up an otherworldly block rate of 13.3% in 54 regular-season G League games over the last two seasons. For context, Victor Wembanyama's block rate last season was 9.4% and the second-best NBA block rate was Indiana's Jay Huff at 7.6%.

While Sharp is decently mobile given his size, there is really nothing offensively to write home about, other than what he can add on the glass. Adding him on a two-way deal would be adding shot-blocking depth behind Rudy Gobert and Joan Beringer, but at 25 years old there isn't a ton of additional upside.

What will the Timberwolves do?

The smart money here is still to add more frontcourt depth. Rocco Zikarasky, who occupies one of the other two-way slots, is not ready for primetime and would be exposed as such if Gobert, Beringer, or Trey Lyles were to be unavailable for any extended period of time.

There are plenty of big guys available out there, but very few possess top-end skill in any one area or the ability to develop into an impactful player long term. Given that, as well as the presence of Zikarsky as a developmental big, it would not be a shock to see the Wolves add another solid "depth big" along the lines of what Timme was in training camp.

From the above list, Broome is easily the most intriguing and the best combination of the above qualities. But Tim Connelly has surprised everyone plenty of times before, so don't be shocked if the player who is ultimately signed is an off-the-radar addition.

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