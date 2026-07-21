Nate Santos Proved Wolves Fans Should Remember His Name in Summer League

Prior to Summer League, you probably hadn’t heard of Nate Santos unless you had been watching the Iowa Wolves closely.

He scored just 10.5 points per game last year in the G League after going undrafted last summer as a 23-year-old rookie out of Dayton. However, after a stellar showing in Las Vegas, Wolves fans might have to get used to hearing his name as a potential two way contract player in 2026-27.

Currently all of the Wolves' two way contracts are spoken for. Zyon Pullin is inked to a deal to return to the Wolves after putting together a great summer, Rocco Zikarsky is still just 20 years old and is on a two way deal to hopefully develop his game further and Enrique Freeman was re-signed to the final two way spot prior to Vegas. However, over the past couple seasons the Wolves have shown a willingness to be fluid with these contracts.

In the summer of 2024, fan favorite Daishen Nix was signed to a two-way but then let go in favor of Tristen Newton. The following summer, Newton would see himself eventually let go of for Freeman. For Santos, the fact that no two way contracts are available don’t necessarily mean he won’t be on the roster come opening day.

How Santos can carve out a spot

The case for Santos is simple: he is a 6-foot-7 wing that has a proven history of shooting lights out from distance, and this summer he showed enough athleticism to defend at a competitive level.

His shooting prowess dates back years. After transferring from Pitt to Dayton after his sophomore year, Santos shot 41.8% from three on 4.35 attempts per game while starting 67 games in a row before graduating.

The reason Las Vegas was so important for Santos is due to his rough start a year ago playing for the Orlando Magic in Summer League. He would start one game and end up playing 41.6 minutes across four games for the Magic, shooting just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. The performance left the undrafted free agent without a home this time last year. He would sign on with the Iowa Wolves and play in all 41 games of their season, starting in 7. He averaged 23.0 minutes and 10.3 points, but his three ball just didn’t fall as well as it did at Dayton, shooting 36.3% on 5.3 attempts per game.

Santos would accept the Wolves' invitation to join camp and play with them this summer, and he was in a situation where he needed to prove his shooting was an NBA level skill. Luckily for Santos, he did just that. Playing in five summer league games, he would go 18-of-39 from three (46.2%). He made three or more threes in four of those games and looked like a poised set shooter who was able to spring himself open without the ball in his hands.

He was so effective that after the 114-98 victory over the Pacers, head coach Nate Bubes had this to say about what Santos had to do to make an NBA roster.

“For him, it’s just about keep doing what he’s been doing out here,” Bubes said. “His defense has been really good, he’s standing up drives, using that big body to stop guys, and he’s making catch-and-shoot threes and he’s making the right play and decision, running the floor, and doing whatever the team needs.”

Santos showed enough in Summer League to at least warrant a long look from the team for a two-way contract.

He proved that his shooting wasn’t just a college skill, but that he could be an elite shooter in real minutes against NBA talent. And regardless of whether he makes the active roster, he did ensure that fans who watched Summer League will know his name.