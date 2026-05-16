Major Trade Looming? Biggest Wolves Offseason Questions After Postseason Exit

The Timberwolves' 2025-26 season ended in uncomfortable fashion with a 30-point blowout loss in an elimination game on Friday night against the Spurs. After three straight years of falling short of a trip to the NBA Finals, it feels like there will be plenty of questions asked this offseason. Here are the biggest.

Is it time to blow it up?

Change to the salary cap rules forced the Timberwolves to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks before the 2024-25 season, so they've had the same core for two straight years. With San Antonio and Oklahoma City positioned well for the future, it might be time for the Wolves to make a big move.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be the biggest name available this offseason, and Minnesota has been rumored as a potential destination. Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are two major contracts that the Wolves would probably like to move, but they would likely have to include either Jaden McDaniels or Naz Reid to acquire a legit superstar.

Should Chris Finch be safe?

Finch has been the Timberwolves head coach since the 2020-21 season, and he's already one of the best coaches in franchise history. He's less than 200 wins away from Flip Saunders for the most in Wolves history. He has raised the floor and established a standard in Minnesota, but do they need to make a change in order to reach their full potential?

His decision to make zero lineup changes in Game 6 against the Spurs resulted in a poor effort all around. It felt like a premier opportunity to move Reid into the starting lineup, but he opted for no changes. He has never been aggressive in those moments, and Minnesota will need to decide if he's the right man to coach Edwards into his prime.

What if they don't make a big splash?

Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world, so the most likely scenario feels like he won't be on the Wolves next season. The Towns trade came a bit out of left field, so Tim Connelly could easily have a move that nobody sees coming.

If they don't make a major trade, Ayo Dosunmu is their most significant impending free agent this offseason. With Donte DiVincenzo out for the majority of next season, it feels like Minnesota needs to bring him back. They also have the 28th overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, and Mike Conley Jr. will need to decide if he wants to come back or consider retirement. They need to upgrade the backcourt, and they have plenty of questions to answer.

It feels like change is iminent, the question is just how much?