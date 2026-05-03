Anthony Edwards Sends Clear Message About His Injury Status

Never forget what head coach Chris Finch said the day after Anthony Edwards suffered a left knee injury in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets: "We do know that if we keep extending this playoff series, he is going to come back. And he generally comes back ahead of the timeline."

That seems to be playing out as Finch predicted, with Edwards, who is considered week-to-week with a bone bruise from hyperextending his knee, sending a not-so-subtle message about his status in a new YouTube episode about his life.

The episode titled "Inside Round 1 [INJURY UPDATE]" focuses on his recovery after he suffered the injury on April 25. At one point, they flash a "WOLVES BACK" digital banner immediately after Charles Barkley says the Wolves have "zero" chance to beat the Spurs in the second round without Edwards.

"Right now, his timetable is 1-2 weeks," said David Hines, Wolves' vice president of medical and performance. "It's a collective decision from the athlete, medical, performance, and coaching. How does Ant look, and then obviously, how is he feeling within these next couple of weeks? I think he can return sooner if he can hit all of his metrics for pain management, his mobility, his functional strength, how he looks on the court. Everything is in place for him to follow our order. And if he's feeling better sooner, and he can turn the corner sooner, then obviously you'll see Ant return on the court sooner."

Immediately after Hines described his prognosis, the episode ends with Edwards saying he has Jaden McDaniels' back, along with a title that reads, "Antman is coming... BELIEVE THAT."

What we don't know is when Hines said that Edwards' timeline is 1-2 weeks. The episode dropped on Sunday, which means Hines probably made that comment at least a couple of days earlier. If that's the case, there may be a realistic chance for Edwards to return as the series shifts from San Antonio to Minneapolis in Games 3 and 4.

It's all conjecture, but Edwards has clearly made progress in the eight days since the injury. He's been spotted taking jump shots at practice the past two days, and on Sunday, a KARE 11 photojournalist at Wolves practice said Edwards was doing full-court running at about 3/4 speed.

Your Sunday Ant update from #WolvesBack practice: Finch staying coy on availability v. #PorVida but definitely doing more today.



More like 3/4 speed. Included some length of court running with shots.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/NLdYkpe3HF — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 3, 2026

The clock is ticking, but the chances of Edwards returning may be rising.

Games 1, 2, and 3 are all scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT. The start time for Game 4 next Sunday in Minneapolis is 6:30 p.m. CT.