Cody Williams May Be Close To A Rotation Spot In Minnesota

With little hesitation, Anthony Edwards gave his answer as to who was impressing him during the Timberwolves’ training camp.

“Cody Williams,” Edwards told the media two weeks ago. “I just love his defensive instincts. I think he can be really good in the NBA. His care factor has got to go up a little more. Just showing it. Like, everybody knows he cares, but just showing it.”

Williams, 21, was a lottery pick two years ago. The Jazz selected him with the No. 10 pick out of Colorado and signed him to a four-year rookie-scale contract worth nearly $25 million. Two years into the deal, Williams has struggled offensively and hasn't lived up to his draft selection.

Utah dealt Williams to Minnesota this summer for veteran Josh Green, who is on an expiring contract. Trading a high draft pick before his rookie contract expires is rarely a good sign. But Williams earned Edwards’ respect in training camp and backed it up with enticing preseason play.

Two months ago, Williams landed in Minnesota on a bust’s trajectory. But after six preseason games, he may be on his way to earning himself a spot in Chris Finch’s rotation.

Williams displayed his versatile defense

As disappointing as Williams’ NBA career has been so far, he's learned quickly how to be a reliable, versatile defender at this level. Edwards cited Williams’ understanding of defensive nuances when singing his praises at training camp.

“He brings intensity every day,” Edwards said. “His defense is incredible. Like, knowing when to get into guys, knowing when a screen comes, his hands, knowing when to foul and when not to foul. I think he can be really good.”

Cody Williams on-ball block on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/QYnhDEmgUi — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 13, 2026

Williams is a lengthy 6’8”. He moves his feet well and can stay in front of smaller players on the perimeter. He lacks the size and strength to guard bigger players around the rim, which the small-ball Wolves collectively will struggle with this season. However, Williams showed during the preseason that he is a versatile defender who minimizes mistakes. Finch typically demands that of his young players. He is less concerned about missed shots or turnovers, but he requires his young players fighting for minutes to defend adequately.

Williams fits that bill.

His offense is still a work in progress

Williams averaged 6.5 points during the preseason. He shot 36.4% from the floor and 18.8% from deep. The substandard offense that labeled Williams’ game when he joined the Wolves remained true during the preseason, especially his inability to connect on catch-and-shoot threes.

But Williams looked comfortable with the ball in his hands.

OH MY CODY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vHjpIkTfcx — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 17, 2026

Many of the lineups Finch deployed Williams in featured him as a ballhandler, which more than likely will not be his role if he gets meaningful minutes this season. Still, Williams showed in the preseason that he can make smart, quick reads against a half-court defense. He also showed off nice timing on quick hit-ahead passes in transition. Williams packaged all of that with an explosive downhill approach.

The Wolves could benefit from that type of player off their bench this season. Someone who can get downhill, read a defense well, and be a versatile defender. Someone a lot like Terrence Shannon Jr., who has largely been expected to be a big part of Minnesota’s rotation this season.

But Williams outplayed Shannon in the preseason.

Did Williams do enough to earn a spot in the rotation?

Shannon can be a player who is exploding downhill, converting and-ones, making correct reads, and being a solid defender.

We have seen him be that player sporadically throughout his first two years in the NBA, especially in last year’s playoffs. But Shannon has not been that player consistently enough, and he struggled in the preseason.

Shannon looked out of control far too often when he attacked the rim. He still takes left-handed layups on the right side of the rim, despite saying he worked on that in the summer. He is also making the same defensive mistakes Finch has publicly called him out for, like ball-watching when defending off the ball and getting backcut.

Because of that, I can’t help but wonder if Williams took a step toward replacing Shannon in Finch’s rotation this season.

As things stand right now, I think Shannon still has the edge over Williams because of his larger frame and ability to space the floor. However, Williams’ defense and on-ball maturity in the preseason made him look like a player who could legitimately help Minnesota this season.

Two months ago, Williams looked like a bust. But then he started impressing Edwards in training camp and backed up that praise with intriguing play in the preseason. Williams’ lack of shooting may always hold him back from serving a big role on a winning team in the NBA, but he is a reliable defender who makes good decisions. Shannon, meanwhile, is not.

Does that mean Williams will take Shannon’s spot in Finch’s usually pretty tight rotation? I think there is a chance, especially if Shannon’s struggles continue into the regular season.

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