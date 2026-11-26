The Timberwolves were back on ESPN for their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Thunder. It was the first time ESPN carried a Wolves game since their season-opening win in Miami.

Since that 25-point win one month ago, the Wolves look different, but the integrity of this team still has not changed.

Anthony Edwards is on the sidelines with a right knee injury and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. Edwards scored 45 points against Miami. He looked like an MVP. But three games later, the Wolves lost their superstar. And since that point, Minnesota has collectively filled in for Edwards better than anyone could have expected.

Minnesota entered its second ESPN-broadcast game Wednesday with a 13-5 record, good for third in the Western Conference. The Wolves have boasted the NBA’s best defense and have been playing with consistent maturity, both of which were put to the test against the Thunder at the Paycom Center.

OKC entered play severely injured, but with a 6-1 record at home. The Wolves needed to maintain their maturity and integrity, which is exactly what they did, beating the Thunder 113-106 to improve to 14-5 on the year.

Let’s dive into three numbers that stand out from the win:

1. Jaden McDaniels scores 17 points in the third

Chris Finch believes McDaniels is playing like an All-Star. And after McDaniels' most recent two-game stretch, it is hard to deny that he is deserving of those honors.

McDaniels scored 32 points in 37 minutes in OKC. He shot 11 of 15 from the floor, 4 of 5 from deep, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. McDaniels also snared 10 rebounds and dished out five assists without committing a turnover.

All night long, McDaniels was in complete control of Minnesota’s offense, which, for all of the big scoring nights he has had over the recent years, is rare for him. But Edwards’ injury has opened the door for McDaniels to shoulder a big load, and he has maximized that opportunity.

On Monday, McDaniels set a new career high, scoring 34 points against the Nets in a 142-116 win. He followed that performance up by becoming the third player in Wolves history with consecutive 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist games, joining All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett.

One thing that every All-Star-caliber player does is score when his team needs him to the most. McDaniels did just that against OKC by dropping 17 points in the third quarter, the most he has ever scored in one quarter in his career. The Thunder built a ten-point lead in the third. The Wolves needed all the offense they could get to keep pace with their opposition.

As any star would, McDaniels stepped up in that moment.

It is impossible to deny that McDaniels is playing like an All-Star. The question is whether or not he will convince voters to pick him over other bigger-name players. But dropping 32 points against the back-to-back MVP on national television is a great way to let the world know.

2. OKC scores 67 points combined in the second and third

Two years ago, when this version of the Thunder was at the height of its powers, they played like an inevitable storm always brewing up a thunderous run. Those runs were long, hard, and unstoppable.

The Wolves were unable to weather those storms in the Western Conference Finals in 2025. But Wednesday, they had responses all night.

Minnesota’s defense was locked down to begin the game, holding OKC to 16 points on 8-for-24 shooting (33%). But in quarters two and three, the Thunder started to rumble. They scored 67 points, shot 52.2% from the floor, 47.4% from deep, and turned the Wolves over six times.

But in that span, Minnesota scored 61 points itself and entered the fourth quarter up by four after McDaniels hit a miraculous buzzer beater.

JADEN McDANIELS HOW DO YOU DO?!?!? pic.twitter.com/NLQS7A4xjL — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 26, 2026

The Wolves never let OKC’s lead build past 12 points. Every time the Thunder went on the type of run that would have doomed Minnesota two years ago, the Wolves had a rebuttal. They didn’t let the storm wash them away. No, the Wolves, now a mature bunch, came prepared with umbrellas. Pretty much every time this team’s maturity has been tested this season, they have responded impressively well.

Wednesday’s win was the latest example.

3. Wolves shoot 62.5% in clutch time

After dropping 40 points in the third, Minnesota began the fourth quarter shooting abysmally as McDaniels sat on the bench. But once again, the Wolves stuck with it. Bones Hyland and Trey Lyles knocked in big-time threes, the Wolves scrapped on defense and forced a clutch-time game.

Minnesota won the clutch 14-7 by shooting 5 of 8 from the floor (62.5%) and holding OKC to 3 of 7 shooting (42.9%).

Ayo Dosunmu scored five points in the clutch, including a massive corner three that put the Wolves up by six with under two minutes remaining. His scoring was especially important down the stretch because with 2:29 left in the game, LaMelo Ball exited with a left ankle injury.

Ball landed badly on his ankle while contesting a shot. He was down on the court in pain before Hyland and Minnesota’s head athletic trainer Erin Sierer helped him off the floor. Ball sat on the bench for a few minutes, receiving attention from the Wolves’ training staff. But before play resumed, Ball limped under his own power back to the locker room.

"It looked pretty bad, but I'm not sure,” Finch told reporters postgame regarding Ball’s injury.

LaMelo Ball grabs his left ankle after landing badly on it while trying to contest a shot late in the fourth quarter. He limped off the court, back into the Timberwolves' locker room, and did not return Wednesday against OKC. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his time with the Hornets, Ball dealt with left ankle injuries, typically sprains and soreness. The biggest concern when the Wolves acquired Ball this summer was whether he could stay healthy.

Nineteen games into the season—all of which Ball has played—that concern has reemerged. We will see what tomorrow brings, whether Ball will undergo any scans, and if he will be on the injury report ahead of Minnesota’s game Friday against the Grizzlies. But Ball was reportedly in good spirits after the game, which is certainly encouraging.

LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room. There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 26, 2026

While we wait for a more definitive ruling on Ball's injury, the Wolves picked up yet another mature win Wednesday. McDaniels is playing like an All-Star, and Minnesota is 14-5 at Thanksgiving without their best player.

Wolves fans have plenty to be thankful for right now.

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