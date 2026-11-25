As Chris Finch sat behind a microphone for his postgame press conference after the Timberwolves’ 142-116 win Monday night over the Nets, he looked down at the game’s box score printed on a sheet of paper.

The line for Jaden McDaniels jumped off the page. He scored a career-high 34 points in 34 minutes. He corralled 10 rebounds and dished out six assists while shooting 12 of 16 from the floor (75%) and 4 of 4 from deep, becoming the first player in team history to finish a game with that stat line.

To Finch, one thing was undeniable as he reflected on the performance.

“He’s playing at an All-Star level right now,” Finch told reporters. “He really is. To me, it’s kind of undeniable what he is doing out there.”

OH MY JADEN 😳 pic.twitter.com/JS7WotosPg — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 24, 2026

McDaniels set out wanting to become an All-Star this season. He has shown the scoring talent necessary to meet that goal, but would McDaniels get the volume opportunity to earn legitimate consideration for the All-Star Game in the ever-competitive Western Conference full of star power?

In the preseason, it felt like a pipe dream. McDaniels sat as Minnesota’s third option behind Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. But one month into the year, McDaniels is making his All-Star dreams undeniable.

He is having a career year by playing the same way as before

After Monday, McDaniels is now averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 13.5 field-goal attempts, 55.6% of which he is making. All of those figures are career highs for the player who was once touted as a defensive anomaly who could stay attached to most any guard in the league, but still needed to figure out where he fit in Minnesota’s offensive system.

Over 18 games this season, McDaniels has transformed from a system offensive player and third option to the Wolves' leading scorer, excluding Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 33.3 points but has played only four games because of right knee surgery.

Edwards’ knee injury, along with Donte DiVincenzo’s Achilles injury, has created a situation where McDaniels is carrying more of the offensive load than he ever has. Naturally, that type of opportunity would lead any player to raise their stats. But the production McDaniels has given Minnesota this season is actually nothing new.

Over his career—including the regular season and playoffs—McDaniels has scored 20 or more points in 61 games. He is shooting 62.9% in those contests. McDaniels has always been a pretty absurdly efficient scorer when scoring in volume. Early in his career, the problem was that he didn’t do it often enough. Twenty-point nights were rare.

But now, they've become a consistent part of his game. He has scored 20 or more in 40 games since the 2024-25 season. And as the frequency of his volume scoring has grown, his efficiency has stayed the same.

Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high 34 points Monday against the Nets, building on a young season that has him looking like an All-Star. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniels is a man of routine. He is disciplined. And Finch believes that is a big reason McDaniels has become a consistent player.

“Everything about him is consistent,” Finch said earlier this week. “He’s a consistent person every day. He’s the same guy every day. He has the same routine every day. You can almost set your watch by everything he does. So, if you’re a consistent person, you have a chance to be a consistent player.”

McDaniels says he does the same thing every day. He wakes up, works out, comes home, and chills at his house. In between, he now consistently drops big scoring games.

He has developed into a critical part of this Wolves offense. He doesn’t smile much, but that is just who he is. He is a consistent person who has been consistently efficient for the Wolves this season, which has him looking like an All-Star-caliber player.

Things have changed this year for McDaniels, though

Part of the reason Finch believes McDaniels is undeniably playing at an All-Star level right now is the type of defense he is facing.

Typically, opposing teams will hide their worst defender by matching him up against McDaniels. That team knows McDaniels can score. But when you are looking at a backcourt headed by Edwards and Ball, you have to cut your losses somewhere.

McDaniels has benefited many times in his career by feasting against a bad defender. But since Edwards’ injury, McDaniels has naturally faced better coverage. He is more of a priority on the scouting chart. Still, McDaniels is finding ways to score.

In the 14 games since Edwards’ injury, McDaniels is playing even more like an All-Star. He is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and four assists on 54.8% from the floor while taking 14.2 shots per game.

JADEN IS COOKIN' RN pic.twitter.com/d1Y02vEgjt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 24, 2026

The Wolves are still working to consistently get McDaniels as many shots as possible. In Minnesota’s game last week against the Knicks, McDaniels scored 17 points, but only took ten shot attempts. His final shot came with roughly seven minutes left in the game.

But overall, McDaniels has been a reliably consistent part of Minnesota’s offense this season. Some of that stems from necessity, but McDaniels’ inclusion also comes from his new point guard.

“We’ve been harping on him to shoot more,” Ball said regarding McDaniels. “Whenever I see him, I try to get some action with him. Just get him in the flow of the game. Because when he’s hooping, we’re real tough.”

Ball has assisted McDaniels 32 times this season, his most to any teammate. McDaniels is shooting 54.8% off passes from Ball, with most of his damage coming in the mid-range and around the rim. The euphoric passing that Ball promotes has directly aided in McDaniels’ career year. The point guard play has helped McDaniels break down tougher defenses than he is used to while still scoring consistently.

He is playing like an All-Star, but will he actually make the team?

Every year, a couple of players play like All-Stars but are snubbed from the team. Julius Randle, who returned to Target Center Monday night, was one of those players last year. At the All-Star break, he averaged 22.3 points, seven rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 49.2% from the floor.

On paper, those are better numbers than McDaniels’ right now. The Western Conference is deep, and stars lie everywhere. By nature, it will be hard for a player like McDaniels, who has been a complementary piece with the Wolves for his entire NBA career, to catch voters’ attention and make them pick him over other more established scorers with better stat lines.

However, if McDaniels and the Wolves continue on their trend of winning games with him being a leader on both ends, McDaniels probably has a pretty good chance to become a first-time All-Star this year.

The Wolves are 13-5. That is good for third in the West. They are two games back of first place and own the NBA’s best defense, with McDaniels as a staple holding that defense together. If the Wolves remain a top-three seed between now and mid-February, it would be a crying shame if they don’t have any representation at All-Star weekend.

Right now, McDaniels is the front-man to be that representation.

You could make a case for Ayo Dosunmu, who is averaging 18.2 points and starting in place of Edwards. Ball has been a winning player, competing on defense and playing with maturity. But his offensive output has been inconsistent. He is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 assists on 40.8% from the floor.

McDaniels has been the most consistent part of Minnesota’s offense, and his play at the other end remains at an All-Defensive level. He takes the toughest perimeter matchup almost every game, and his opponents are shooting 43% against him this season.

“Yeah, I want to be an All-Star,” McDaniels said in September. “I mean, who doesn’t want to be an All-Star? I put the work in. I feel like I can make it happen.”

Two months ago, that goal felt unlikely. McDaniels entered this season with proven chops as a scorer at this level. But would he have the opportunity to make a legitimate All-Star bid? Well, that opportunity presented itself, and McDaniels has maximized it by making his All-Star-caliber play undeniable.

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