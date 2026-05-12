Draymond Questions Precedent Set By NBA's Lack of Discipline on Wemby

After Victor Wembanyama was assessed a flagrant two and ejected for his elbow to Naz Reid's throat in Game 4 on Sunday night, the NBA chose not to levy further discipline on the Spurs' superstar on Monday. No suspension for Game 5 on Tuesday. No fine beyond the automatic $2,000 penalty that comes with a flagrant two.

The reactions to that decision have been mixed. One person with an interesting but perhaps unsurprising response is controversial Warriors forward and podcaster Draymond Green. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the 14-year veteran wondered both about possible superstar treatment and about the precedent set by the league's lack of punishment. He also was taken aback by Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's response to the incident.

"When I saw what happened and then I saw Mitch Johnson's press conference, I was like whoa," Green said. "'He took matters in his own hands and if the referees ain't gon' call (fouls) I'm happy he did.' Well, there's intent, guys. There's intent.

"What if it was Naz Reid elbowing Wemby like that?" Green asked rhetorically. "What would have happened? I think this situation would look totally different. There would be fines. There would be suspensions. Listen, I'm not one to ever want to see guys get suspended, because I think that s*** is wack. But standards have been set. Fines have happened. Jaden McDaniels and Joker (Nikola Jokic) just got fined for much less. For there not to even be a fine is crazy."

Draymond Green | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green questioning if Wembanyama's importance to the Spurs impacted the NBA's decision to forego a suspension feels reasonable, as does his surprise over the lack of a fine for the incident. Then Green took it up a notch when he wondered aloud about the precedent that's been set and called for the Timberwolves to retaliate with violence in Game 5.

"After watching (the Spurs') coach say 'Well I'm happy he took the matters into his own hands' and leveled Naz Reid with an elbow, I would say to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 'Hey guys, this is fair game,'" Green said. "There's no suspension. There's no fines. This is fair game. Who's coming out there tomorrow night and doing it to Wemby? Who's gonna elbow him in the face? That's what I would be saying. Who's getting him? Because clearly, there are no fines for this act. There's no suspensions. You may get ejected, fine. But you may take Wemby out the game, so who's doing this to Wemby?

"Mitch Johnson's reaction was crazy," he added. "To see those reactions, you gotta get your get-back. If nobody's coming back at those guys, going back at Wemby, you lose the war. Because what he just did is set a tone. And you either go full force at it or you get rolled over. So we gon' see what the Minnesota Timberwolves do."

Green saying "this is fair game" feels like a stretch, considering Wembanyama got himself ejected from an important playoff game that his team went on to lose. If a Timberwolves player were to intentionally elbow Wemby back in Game 5, they'd get tossed and might face steeper discipline if the league viewed it as a pre-meditated move. That doesn't seem like a great strategy. Green's assertion that the Wolves have to respond or they'll "lose the war" also seems rather silly.

The Timberwolves don't need to elbow Wemby on Tuesday night, and it wouldn't be like them to respond in that manner. The best way they can respond is by playing good, physical basketball and finding a way to win another game.