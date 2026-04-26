No Suspensions After Nuggets-Timberwolves Scuffle, Fines Issued

A wild Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves ended with a scuffle after Jaden McDaniels and Nikola Jokic had an argument. Jokic and Julius Randle were both ejected, which raised questions about potential suspensions. The league announced that it will only be fines for both players, and no other discipline.

"Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $50,000, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward-center Julius Randle has been fined $35,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation," the NBA said in a release on Sunday.

A closer look at the wild scuffle at the end of Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.



🎥: @WillRagatz pic.twitter.com/d2B8W6bfI3 — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) April 26, 2026

McDaniels opted to go for a layup late in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided, and Jokic did not appreciate that decision. Chaos then ensued.

"I didn't like what McDaniels did. The game was over, the game was conceded both ways. In 2026, that stuff just doesn't happen anymore. That's something that happens in the 80s... but that's who he is, if that's what they want to do, that's what they want to do," Denver head coach David Adelman said after the game.

David Adelman on Jaden McDaniels scoring with 1.3 seconds left:



"I didn't like what McDaniels did. The game was over...in 2026 that stuff just doesn't happen anymore but that's who he is"pic.twitter.com/8eliTPM2xq — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 26, 2026

The Timberwolves have lost Donte DiVincenzo for the remainder of the postseason and Anthony Edwards for multiple weeks, so they need all the help they can get. Randle and the rest of the shorthanded roster will be available for Game 5 on Monday night.

Jokic was the person who seemed to escalate the situation, but it appears to be the right decision to avoid suspensions. Despite the injuries, the Timberwolves and Nuggets have provided fans with a tremendous series up to this point, and it's a good thing that a silly scuffle will not impact the outcome.