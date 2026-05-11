Even After Tying Series Against Spurs, the Wolves Aren’t Getting Much Respect

The Timberwolves took care of business on Sunday night with a 114-109 win over the Spurs to even the series at two games each. It's now a three-game series to see who will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and Minnesota isn't receiving much respect.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) competes for the ball with San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Wolves as +360 underdogs to win the series. That's an implied probability of 21.74% to advance to the next round. San Antonio still has home court advantage, so Minnesota will obviously have to steal one on the road in order to win the series.

FanDuel also had odds for Tuesday night's Game 5, and San Antonio has opened as a 10.5-point betting favorite. That line is pretty similar to what we saw in Game 1 and Game 2 at Frost Bank Center. It seems likely that Victor Wembanyama will avoid a suspension for his Game 4 ejection, but his status would completely change the outlook for both teams in that game.

The result of this series will essentially come down to whether or not San Antonio defends its home court, or Minnesota can steal one on the road, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Spurs are favored. But the betting odds aren't giving the Wolves much of a chance to do something they've already done this series, in Game 1.

For reference, the Wolves opened around +250 betting underdogs in their first-round series against the Nuggets before Game 1. They're now even bigger underdogs against the Spurs. They've routinely overcome the odds in each of their last two postseason runs, and they will need to do it another time against San Antonio.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates making a shot against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Wolves had far from a clean performance in their Game 4 win on Sunday, but there's plenty of reason to believe that Anthony Edwards found something with 36 points, which is his highest-scoring game of this postseason so far. Minnesota will need him to find another gear if it wants any chance of pulling off the upset.

Edwards and Minnesota will need to find some playoff magic, and that probably starts with a second scoring option like Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels or Naz Reid stepping up. Tuesday night's Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT, and that game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.