Timberwolves-Spurs Game 2: Referees, TV Announcers, Betting Odds

The Timberwolves have an opportunity on Wednesday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Spurs. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, May 6

Time: ~8:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Game 2 is scheduled for another 8:30 p.m. local start time on ESPN. We all know that it will likely start 10-15 minutes later than that, which is also dependent on how long Game 2 of the Knicks-76ers series takes, as the first game on ESPN on Tuesday.

ESPN will be deploying its No. 2 broadcast crew for the nightcap. Dave Pasch will be doing play-by-play alongside Doris Burke as the color commentator. Jorge Sedano will be the sideline reporter.

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN female analyst Doris Burke (left) and play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Referee Assignments

Notorious NBA veteran Scott Foster will be the crew chief on Wednesday night. He will be joined by Sean Wright as the referee, Michael Ervin as the umpire and Andy Nagy as the alternate official.

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster (48) runs on the court in the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs during a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Betting odds

After closing as 10.5-point underdogs in Game 1, the Wolves appear to be 9.5-point underdogs in Game 2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total has dropped from 218.5 in Game to 215.5 for Game 2.

After opening as high as +950 in some places to win the series, Minnesota has shrunk all the way down to +172 underdogs to advance to the conference finals, as of Wednesday morning. The result of Game 2 will likely swing those odds either way.

Latest injury updates

Anthony Edwards made a surprising return to the lineup in Game 1, but the latest injury report from the Timberwolves still lists him as questionable with a left knee bone bruise. Ayo Dosunmu also remains questionable with right calf injury maintenance. He has missed Minnesota's previous two games.

Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.