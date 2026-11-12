Jaylen Clark Is Giving Timberwolves Their Best Glimpse Yet of His Value

Jaylen Clark was alone at the Timberwolves’ downtown Minneapolis practice facility on a Sunday night, getting shots up with a rebound machine. He made his first 20 three-point attempts and shot 173-for-231 (75%) overall in the workout, as shown in his latest YouTube video.

For Clark, a rugged defender who has historically struggled with shooting throughout his three years in the NBA, making 75% of his threes during a workout is par for the course right now.

But last season, when Clark shot 32.7% from deep over 68 games with the Wolves, he was a far less efficient shooter both in games and in practice.

So what changed? Clark says he didn’t make drastic changes to his jump shot. He didn’t iron out a notable hitch, or anything like that. His mechanics look largely the same. Still, Clark is shooting 38.1% from deep on 2.1 attempts through 11 games this season.

His offense is improving because his confidence is growing.

And Clark’s confidence is growing because his role with the Wolves has done the same since Anthony Edwards’ knee injury, which thrust Clark into being a key part of this team’s rotation.

This injury has spawned opportunity for Clark

Clark began the season outside head coach Chris Finch’s rotation, a situation he's faced many times since the Wolves drafted him 53rd out of UCLA in 2023. Clark’s defense is obviously great. He believes he can make an All-Defensive team, and with the way he packages his foot speed, aggression, and strength to shut opponents' water off single-handedly, Clark realizing that goal is certainly realistic.

But for that to happen, he needs to be on the court frequently. He needs to have a meaningful, consistent role in Finch’s rotation. And three years into his career, Clark’s inconsistent offense—likely stemming from a lack of confidence—has been a big reason that hasn’t happened.

At the same time, it is difficult to expect a player to build confidence on offense when their playing time is sporadic and they don’t get many chances to score the ball and find a rhythm as it is.

Since Edwards’ right knee surgery, which is sidelining him for multiple months, Clark has averaged 18.6 minutes over seven games. Clark’s role is consistent, and he is operating offensively like a young player whose lack of confidence is miles in the rearview mirror.

“I feel like I belong,” Clark said in his YouTube video. “I feel like I’m supposed to be out here. All those little things help keep building confidence, and that’s all the NBA is.”

This summer, the Wolves extended Clark to a three-year, $10 million contract that features $6.4 million guaranteed to hit Clark’s pockets over the next two years. When that deal went public in late June, Clark knew what he needed to do next.

Time to make a jump!(er)😂🙏🏽🚀 let’s get it man ! https://t.co/UuROiDLq1Y — Jaylen (@jayl7en) June 27, 2026

Clark knew he needed to improve his three-point shot. And this recent stretch without Edwards has allowed the California native to do just that.

Since Edwards’ injury, Clark is shooting 40% from deep. He has attempted 20 threes, his most in a seven-game span in his career, per Stathead.

Clark is playing with a type of confidence that we haven’t seen from him at an NBA level. A day after making 20 threes in a row on a Sunday night at Mayo Clinic Square, Clark shot 1 of 6 from the floor in a game against the Bucks—a performance that could very well have shrunk his confidence.

But two days later, Clark shot 4 of 6 from the floor, 2 of 3 from deep, and scored a season-high, tying 10 points in 25 minutes during Minnesota’s 117-107 win over the Rockets in Houston.

Clark is not letting missed shots lead to hesitancy on offense. Since Edwards’ injury, Clark has flipped what used to be an offensive skill set that was a liability for Minnesota into reliable floor spacing and aggressive rim attacks that have aided the Wolves’ offense in the wake of their superstar’s injury.

What happens to Clark when Edwards returns, though?

Edwards was in the practice facility this week in his usual joyous mode, but on crutches after he was under the knife two weeks ago. The Wolves are reportedly liking Edwards’ rehab progress so far, but he is still very far out from rejoining his team on the court.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo is also rehabbing after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs. DiVincenzo plans to return this season. Perhaps he returns before Edwards, or maybe they return close to the same time.

The Wolves will almost certainly have two starting-caliber guards rejoin their team later this season. And when that happens, Clark could very well be phased out of Finch’s rotation, and back into a familiar role—playing sporadically whenever the Wolves are in dire need of defense.

But that is miles away. So much can change in the interim. Perhaps Clark’s confidence remains high, and Finch chooses to keep him in the rotation over someone else (i.e Terrence Shannon Jr. or Bones Hyland). Maybe Clark continues to shoot 40% from deep and looks like an indispensable part of this team when Edwards and DiVincenzo return.

Because right now, Clark is an indispensable part of this team in its current state. He has benefited from the opportunity Edwards’ injury created. The Wolves are 5-2 since his injury, and Clark has been a big reason why.

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