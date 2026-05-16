Mike Conley Shoots Down Retirement Plans, Will the Timberwolves Bring Him Back?

The Timberwolves' 2025-26 season ended on Friday night after a blowout loss to the Spurs. They could be looking at a busy offseason ahead, and the status of impending free agent guard Mike Conley is one storyline to follow.

Conley was acquired by the Wolves at the trade deadline in 2023, and this season was his fourth in Minnesota. His 18.4 minutes per game in the regular season were the fewest of his NBA career. He turned 38 last October, but he proved he still has something left in the tank with 5.7 points per game off the bench in the San Antonio series.

Minnesota traded Conley at this year's deadline, but re-acquired him on the buyout market on a more team-friendly deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he will need to determine his future plans, but it sounds like he plans to keep playing.

"I am going to do a lot of thinking, a lot of reflecting. What's important for our family... I think I might've proved to myself that I can keep playing a little longer. Who knows what that looks like, but definitely it's going to happen," Conley responded when asked about his future.

Many people are speculating about the Wolves potentially making a major trade this offseason, but Conley is one of six unrestricted free agents currently on the roster. He doesn't think a major change is needed for Minnesota in order to compete for a title.

"I think this team has more than enough talent. That's why it's so frustrating when we look back at the way we lose games and the way we lose at the end of the season. I don't think you have to turn over everybody or anything," he said.

With Donte DiVincenzo likely sidelined for the majority of the 2026-27 season, as he recovers from his Achilles tear, Minnesota has a lot of questions in the backcourt. Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark and Conley are all free agents. Anthony Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. are the only two healthy guards currently set to return for next season.

Minnesota doesn't need much from Conley, and it's hard to find proven veterans who are willing to accept a role deep on any bench. If he wants to come back to Minnesota, it seems like a no-brainer for the Wolves. They have a lot more decisions to make, but re-signing Conley would be a great place to start.