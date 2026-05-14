Julius Randle's Success, Potential Lineup Change Loom Large for Wolves in Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves face elimination for the first time this postseason on Friday night at the Target Center. After a 29-point blowout loss in Game 5, it feels like their backs are truly against the wall. Here are the biggest keys for Minnesota's chances to extend the series in Game 6.

There's no bigger X-factor for the Wolves' chances on Friday night than Randle. He's the third-highest-paid player on the roster, and he needs to begin playing like it. He played relatively well against Denver, but his game has fallen off a cliff against the Spurs.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

He's averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and just 1.6 assists per game on 36.6% shooting from the field and 21.1% shooting from three. When you add 3.6 turnovers per game, it's hard to find anything he's doing well in the series. Minnesota will not be able to win two straight games unless it turns things around.

Anthony Edwards is trying his best, but he's clearly not healthy enough to carry this team past its flaws. They need the second and third options to step up, and that starts with Randle.

As Minnesota looks for more production from Randle, Chris Finch and the coaching staff need to decide whether or not that could happen with a lineup change. Going small with Naz Reid in the starting lineup and Rudy Gobert off the bench is a possible tweak the team could make.

You can make an argument for and against making a lineup change, but you never want to be wondering about what could've been when your season is over.

Surprise performers

A major reason why Minnesota was able to upset Denver in the first round was because of surprise performances from Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. Dosunmu had a 43-point performance in Game 4 against the Nuggets, and Shannon had 24 points in the closeout game.

Dosunmu had a calf injury to overcome, but his averages have dropped from 21.8 points per game against Denver to just 9.3 points per game against the Spurs. Shannon opened this series with 16 and 12 points in the first two games, but he has just 15 points total across the last three.

Edwards is going to show up, and Jaden McDaniels will bring his two-way prowess, but Minnesota needs its role players to step up. The criticism will go towards Randle and Gobert due to their contracts, but Dosunmu and Shannon need to perform better.