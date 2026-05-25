Karl-Anthony Towns Is Close to Joining Painful Timberwolves Trend

Former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is five victories away from winning the first NBA championship of his career with the Knicks. If New York is crowned champs, Towns would join a growing list of former Wolves stars to win titles elsewhere.

Towns was traded to New York before the 2024-25 season in exchange for a package built around Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. The Knicks were eliminated in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, but they now have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers this postseason. Towns is averaging 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs. He has also been incredibly efficient, shooting 55.9% from the field, 45.2% from three and 89.1% from the free throw line.

KAT was with the Timberwolves for nine seasons, and he became one of the best players in franchise history. He's now close to joining a painful trend of former Wolves stars to find championship success elsewhere after leaving Minnesota.

Kevin Garnett is the most accomplished player in Timberwolves history, and he won a championship in his first year with the Celtics after being traded before the 2007-08 campaign.

Dec 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Kevin Love was dealt before the 2014-15 season to the Cavaliers. It took one season before Cleveland won the 2016 NBA championship against the Warriors. He averaged 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during that run.

Feb 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The main asset Minnesota acquired in the Love trade was Andrew Wiggins, and he became an All-Star with the Warriors. He was traded during the 2020 deadline, and he helped Golden State win a championship during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during that run.

Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) falls into the crowd after being fouled by the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler made a pair of NBA Finals with the Heat since being traded by the Wolves, but his situation is much different for numerous reasons. Minnesota traded him to the 76ers, and he played less than two seasons with the Wolves. Garnett, Love and Wiggins were all key parts of the franchise for extended periods of time.

Many die-hard Wolves fans probably find themselves rooting for Towns and the Knicks since Minnesota was eliminated from the postseason. KAT was the rare superstar to truly buy into Minnesota, and he went through a lot personally during his time with the Wolves. Tim Connelly's hand was forced to make a deal due to the changes in the salary cap, but KAT's exit certainly felt sudden. It's clear that he deserves the success he's having in New York.