KAT Wins It All With Knicks, Shows Love to Anthony Edwards in Aftermath
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Karl-Anthony Towns is an NBA champion. At 30 years old, in his 11th season, the former No. 1 overall pick and longtime Timberwolves star has reached the mountaintop with the team he grew up watching as a kid in New Jersey.
Towns' Knicks rallied from yet another early deficit and closed out a 4-1 series win over the Spurs on Saturday night in San Antonio. Jalen Brunson dropped 45 points in a 94-90 win to leave no doubt about the Finals MVP award. Towns struggled offensively with 2 points and 5 turnovers, but he did have 10 rebounds and 3 steals before fouling out late.
After the first two games of this series, Towns didn't do a whole lot on the offensive end. But individual numbers don't matter in the playoffs. It's about winning, and the Knicks did a whole lot of winning in a 16-3 run through the playoffs. KAT was instrumental in their success in earlier series and contributed some timely plays and rebounds throughout the later rounds.
After the game, Towns gave a shoutout to his former Timberwolves teammates and showed love specifically to Anthony Edwards, who he played with for four years in Minnesota before the 2024 trade that sent him to New York.
"A huge shoutout to all the teammates I've had before coming here," KAT said to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "Shoutout to my brother Anthony Edwards. Talking to him all the time. Those guys made me better. They made me a better leader, made me a better player, made me the man I am today. Forever grateful for them."
Towns even posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Edwards in the aftermath of the win.
Towns is the latest in a line of former Timberwolves players to leave the franchise and win a championship somewhere else. Kevin Garnett won it with the 2008 Celtics in his first season after leaving Minnesota. Kevin Love won it with the 2016 Cavaliers in his second season there. Andrew Wiggins won it with the 2022 Warriors a little over two years after being traded. Now KAT's on the list.
But while that trend may be painful for Wolves fans, the most common reaction from Saturday night in Minnesota seems to be genuine happiness for Towns. After everything he's been through, from basketball-related failure and drama with the Wolves to much more significant adversity like losing his mother and other family members to COVID, he deserves this story and this moment.
Karl-Anthony Towns is an NBA champion. Even if it didn't happen with the Timberwolves, that's a pretty cool thing to get to say.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz