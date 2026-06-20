Latest Workout Suggests Timberwolves Are Keeping Every NBA Draft Option Open

An Instagram story on Friday night suggested that Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. was in Minnesota with less than a week before the NBA Draft. He's currently projected as a top-20 pick, and the Wolves own the 28th overall pick, so people began hypothesizing.

Would be absolutely shocked if Labaron Philon is there at pick 28 https://t.co/kUTuLLn47H pic.twitter.com/7MSpQTwjvj — Wilder Adams (@whatsontapnba) June 20, 2026

Philon had a breakout sophomore season with Alabama. He averaged 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 50.1% shooting from the field, 39.9% from three and 79.8% from the free throw line. He catapulted himself into becoming a potential lottery pick.

It appears that A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson are the top tier of this year's draft. The next group seems to be a quartet of freshmen guards, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings. Philon has a strong case for the next tier of prospects.

ESPN rates him as the 18th-best prospect in the draft, The Ringer has him at No. 14 and The Athletic had him as the 21st-overall pick in its latest mock draft. The Timberwolves currently own the 28th overall pick, and it appears that Philon won't be available by the time they make their selection.

Wolves reporters Jon Krawczynski and Chris Hine both confirmed on Saturday that Philon is in Minnesota for a pre-draft workout with the Timberwolves.

"I’ll just say it’s very notable that Philon agreed to visit Minnesota for a workout despite being projected much higher than 28," Krawczynski wrote on X.

Hine pointed out that Philon's decision to work out in Minnesota implied that the Wolves are "canvassing their options" to move up in the draft. The last time Tim Connelly and the front office traded up in the draft, it was to select Rob Dillingham with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Wolves have been in the middle of almost every offseason trade rumor since they were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals. Most of those hypotheticals revolved around a move to acquire a second star to pair next to Anthony Edwards. An aggressive move up in the draft would come as a surprise to many.

Philon is a 6-foot-4 point guard who can score at all three levels. Minnesota has a lot of options this offseason with Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley Jr. and Kyle Anderson as impending free agents, but Philon would be an intriguing talent to pair alongside Edwards in the backcourt. He now becomes a name to watch ahead of Tuesday night's first round.