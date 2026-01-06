Anthony Edwards added to Wolves injury report hours before Heat game

Foot pain could keep Anthony Edwards out of the lineup Tuesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Miami Heat.

Edwards, who missed three consecutive games in December due to right foot soreness, has been added to the Timberwolves' injury report just hours before Tuesday's 7 p.m. CT tip. It was just before noon when Edwards was labeled with a questionable tag due to "right foot injury maintenance."

In three December games without Edwards, the Wolves went 2-1, beating Golden State and Sacramento, and losing at home to Memphis.

Minnesota dumped the Heat 125-115 last Saturday in Miami. Edwards had 33 points and got to the free-throw line 14 times, while Naz Reid (29 points) and Julius Randle (23 points) each had big scoring nights.

The Heat enter Tuesday's game with a couple of key players on the injury report, though the only one who won't be available is Jaime Jaquez Jr. He has been ruled out after suffering a sprained ankle against Minnesota on Saturday. Tyler Herro, meanwhile, is expected to play despite being listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Tyler Herro tells me he plans to play tonight here in Minnesota. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 6, 2026

With or without Edwards, there will be significant attention on Joan Beringer if the 2025 first-round pick is allowed to play as Rudy Gobert's backup. The 18-year-old was recalled from the G League after his 14-point, 13-rebound performance over the weekend, and there's growing speculation that Minnesota might give him a chance to help solve one of the team's biggest issues, which slowing opposing offenses down when Gobert isn't on the floor.

Gobert and Minnesota will be tested in the paint against Miami's Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, so this could be an ideal matchup to see what Beringer can do against NBA competition. Beringer has logged just 53 minutes in 12 games this season, all of it coming in garbage time.

