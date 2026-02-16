Anthony Edwards Takes Home All-Star Game MVP in Brand New Format
In this story:
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards added to his trophy case on Sunday night with the first All-Star game MVP of his career. It was his fourth time participating in the game, and his first MVP.
It was the first year of a new format with three different teams. Edwards was a member of Team Stars, which included younger stars who were representing the U.S. There was a Team World, which included the top international players in the league, and Team Stripes, which included the top veteran stars representing the U.S. It was a round-robin format before a final championship game.
Edwards opened with 13 points and 2 rebounds on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and a 3 of 7 mark from beyond the three-point line against Team World.
“Wemby set the tone... it’s hard not to match that so, s**t that’s what happened. Excuse my language," Edwards said after the first game.
He had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists, on 5 of 8 shooting in the second game agains Team Stripes, but they fell short 42-40 on the scoreboard.
Edwards' Team Stars advance to the championship against Team Stripe and they dominated 47-21. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the final game. He averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist per game for the event.
He notably said during Saturday's media availibility that he didn't expect the intensity of Sunday's All-Star game to improve. In perfect Ant Man fashion he proceeded to win MVP.
Edwards is the first Timberwolves player to take home the MVP of the All-Star game, since Kevin Garnett won the award in 2003. Minnesota will return to regular-season action on Friday night at the Target Center against the Dallas Mavericks.
Wolves news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert