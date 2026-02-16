Anthony Edwards Takes Home All-Star Game MVP in Brand New Format

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards added to his trophy case on Sunday night with the first All-Star game MVP of his career. It was his fourth time participating in the game, and his first MVP.

It was the first year of a new format with three different teams. Edwards was a member of Team Stars, which included younger stars who were representing the U.S. There was a Team World, which included the top international players in the league, and Team Stripes, which included the top veteran stars representing the U.S. It was a round-robin format before a final championship game.

Edwards opened with 13 points and 2 rebounds on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and a 3 of 7 mark from beyond the three-point line against Team World.

“Wemby set the tone... it’s hard not to match that so, s**t that’s what happened. Excuse my language," Edwards said after the first game.

He had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists, on 5 of 8 shooting in the second game agains Team Stripes, but they fell short 42-40 on the scoreboard.

Edwards' Team Stars advance to the championship against Team Stripe and they dominated 47-21. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the final game. He averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist per game for the event.

He notably said during Saturday's media availibility that he didn't expect the intensity of Sunday's All-Star game to improve. In perfect Ant Man fashion he proceeded to win MVP.

Edwards is the first Timberwolves player to take home the MVP of the All-Star game, since Kevin Garnett won the award in 2003. Minnesota will return to regular-season action on Friday night at the Target Center against the Dallas Mavericks.

