Anthony Edwards Earns 4th All-Star Selection; Any Wolves Snubs?

All-Star reserves were unveiled by the NBA on Sunday afternoon, and after Anthony Edwards was snubbed from the Western Conference starting lineup, he was an easy choice as one of the conference's reserves.

Western Conference reserves joining Edwards including Denver's Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren, Houston's Kevin Durant, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Portland's Deni Avdija, and Lakers great LeBron James.

Edwards is averaging a career-high 29.4 points and shooting 40.4% from three-point range.

This season, his sixth since being the No. 1 pick by Minnesota in the 2020 NBA Draft, marks his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

Reserves were selected by NBA coaches, and positions didn't matter in the selection process.

The Eastern Conference reserves include Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta's Jalen Johnson, New York's Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana's Pascal Siakam, Miami's Norman Powell, Toronto's Scottie Barnes, and Detroit's Jalen Duran.

This year's All-Star Game features a new format in which there will be two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players. They'll compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. There will be at least eight players on each team.

Players will be assigned to the two U.S. teams at a later date.

Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert snubbed

The All-Star Game is all about entertainment, so defense usually gets ignored. That's a big reason why Rudy Gobert has three career All-Star appearances and four career Defensive Player of the Year awards. Gobert is playing at an incredible defensive level again this season, but he likely didn't get much attention from the coaches in regard to the All-Star Game.

Randle could also be considered a snub. He's averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. His numbers are very good overall, but not quite good enough to crack a room of only 12 players from the Western Conference. That's especially true when LeBron James, who is averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in only 30 games, is essentially a legacy pick.

More Wolves coverage