Anthony Edwards Sides With Kevin Durant in Criticism of NBA All-Star Format

NBA All-Star Weekend has become a platform for the sports world to criticize the format and everything wrong with the league, rather than a celebration. Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards spoke to the media on Saturday, and he made his stance clear.

Sunday will be Edwards' fourth appearence in an All-Star Game. The league is debuting a new three-team format with eight players each, with two teams consisting of American players and the other of international players. He was asked if he thinks the competitiveness will improve, and he made his stance pretty clear.

"Yeah it is what it is at this point," he responded.

"Are yall gonna give more effort this year or is it kind of like it is what it is at this point?"



Anthony Edwards: "Yeah it is what it is at this point" 😭 pic.twitter.com/FblQrPNvRu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2026

He was asked further on if he thinks the intensity for the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal game between Team USA and France could be duplicated in the All-Star game, and he bluntly responded, "No."

When his good friend Kevin Durant was asked about the intensity of the game. He responded saying that he has watched All-Star games from the 1980s to 2000s, and he didn't see the high-level of play that is often talked about. Edwards was seen in the crowd agreeing with Durant.

Kevin Durant: I've been watching all star games from the 80's to the 2000's and the intensity the older generation been talking about... *KD shakes his head* I don't know if I've seen it



Anthony Edwards in the crowd agreeing with KD pic.twitter.com/ayN5BpCzoW — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 14, 2026

In funnier news, Edwards was asked about being named one of the "hottest" NBA players of all-time, and his response made the rounds as a viral social media clip.

"I ain't gonna lie, my Momma and Daddy did a pretty good job... they probably got me a little low on the list, honestly."

Anthony Edwards’ reaction to being called one of the hottest players in NBA history is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/AUumOLOxQq — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 14, 2026

A narrative that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon is whether or not Edwards can be the future face of the league. At 24 years old, he's one of the league's brightest young stars, along with one of the top American-born players. He was asked about the topic on Saturday, and he turned to Spurs star Victor Wembenyama.

"Them folks got Wembenyama," he responded. "They got Wembenyama, they'll be alright."

Sunday's new NBA All-Star game format will begin at 4 p.m. CT, and the final championship game will start at 6:10 p.m.

