Anthony Edwards to return Saturday against Spurs after two-game absence
In this story:
Star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be available Saturday night against the Spurs after missing the last two games with a right foot injury.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported last week that Edwards' foot injury is linked to a toe infection. He missed three straight games in December, and two in January, but he'll now be back in the lineup on Saturday in San Antonio.
"He dealt with a toe infection a while back," Krawczynski wrote in a response to a fan question on social media."It's just kind of lingered a little bit. Nothing serious, but makes it sore sometimes."
Edwards is averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season on 50.0% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.
Rudy Gobert is also listed as quesitonable for the game with a left hip contusion, according to the team.
Minnesota's game on Saturday against the Spurs will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert