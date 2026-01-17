Anthony Edwards to return Saturday against Spurs after two-game absence

Star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be available Saturday night against the Spurs after missing the last two games with a right foot injury.

After missing the last 2 games with a right foot injury, Anthony Edwards is listed as AVAILABLE for tonight's game in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/LsX9N5TX9r — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 17, 2026

Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported last week that Edwards' foot injury is linked to a toe infection. He missed three straight games in December, and two in January, but he'll now be back in the lineup on Saturday in San Antonio.

"He dealt with a toe infection a while back," Krawczynski wrote in a response to a fan question on social media."It's just kind of lingered a little bit. Nothing serious, but makes it sore sometimes."

Edwards is averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season on 50.0% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

Rudy Gobert is also listed as quesitonable for the game with a left hip contusion, according to the team.

Minnesota's game on Saturday against the Spurs will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

