Will Timberwolves Have Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu for Game 2 vs. Spurs?

Wolves guards Ayo Dosunmu and Anthony Edwards are, once again, listed as questionable as the team prepares for Game 2 against the Spurs. Both were listed as questionable leading up to Game 1, but Edwards ended up playing, while Dosunmu sat for the second straight game.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 2 at San Antonio Spurs:



QUESTIONABLE

Dosunmu- Right Calf Injury Maintenance

Edwards- Left Knee Bone Bruise



OUT

DiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 5, 2026

As the Wolves get ready for Game 2, the question will remain whether the team will have one, both, or neither of the two on Wednesday night. Edwards surprisingly made his return from a hyperextended knee and bone bruise in Monday night's 104-102 win. He played 25 minutes off the bench, scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He didn't have all of his typical explosiveness and was seen grimacing a couple times, but Ant was still quite effective, scoring 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

"So far so good, but we'll see," Wolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday when asked about how Edwards was feeling after Game 1. "He's going to go through some light work today and then get more treatment. But, so far so good."

When asked if he would be able to upgrade Edwards' status ahead of Game 2, Finch said he didn't know at the time, adding that Edwards hadn't "been assessed in that way yet." At the time of his media availability, Finch didn't have an update on Dosunmu.

Dosunmu missed the Wolves' series-ending win over the Nuggets on Thursday, as well as the Wolves' series-opening win over the Spurs. Before his injury, Dosunmu was playing quite well for the Wolves in the postseason, averaging 21.8 points per game on 60.9% shooting, including 54.5% from three. It's worth noting that playing through calf soreness can sometimes lead to elevated risk of an Achilles injury — and that Dosunmu is a pending free agent when this season ends.

With Dosunmu and Edwards on the bench, Terrence Shannon Jr. has impressed as he's been pushed into a starting role. The second-year guard has played 70 minutes over the past two games and scored 40 points while not turning the ball over once.

"Good. I mean, he plays strong," Finch said when asked about Shannon's play over the past two games. "I think he's simple player in a way. He's not trying to overcomplicate things. He doesn't play in the crowd. He's a really good passer when he gets to the paint. He does things that really help that metric. He doesn't really fool around with the ball and all these types of things. But it's been impressive, no doubt about it. Particularly at this level."

With Game 2 coming just 48 hours after Game 1, it may be likely that we see a similar situation as Game 1, with Edwards coming off the bench for around 25 minutes and Dosunmu continuing to nurse back from injury.

The victory in Game 1 gives Minnesota a little bit of breathing room in working the two guards back into the lineup. If the Wolves were facing the threat of returning home down 2-0, there might be more pressure to get either or both back into more minutes. With the win on Monday, Minnesota can continue, for now, to take a safer approach going forward.

Tip-off for Game 2 is set for around 8:42 p.m. CT in San Antonio on Wednesday.