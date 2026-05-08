Questionable Tag Lingers for Anthony Edwards; Ayo Dosunmu Has New Injury

A swing game in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Timberwolves and Spurs will be played in Minneapolis on Friday night, and once again, Minnesota has listed guards Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu as questionable.

Edwards has played in the first two games of the series despite being questionable with a left knee bone bruise, so the anticipation is that he'll be good to go again in Game 3. Dosunmu missed Game 1 with calf soreness before playing in Game 2, but he was limited to 10 minutes and didn't return due to soreness in his right heel. The heel, not his calf, is why Dosunmu is questionable for Game 3.

Minnesota stole the home-court advantage by winning Game 1 in San Antonio, but the Spurs stole back all of the momentum with a dominant win in Game 2. Victor Wembanyama and company ballooned a lead to 49 points at one point of the fourth quarter and won by a score of 133-95.

Edwards was a game-worst minus-33 in 25 minutes. He made just 5 of 13 shots and had four turnovers. Julius Randle also struggled with five turnovers, while Rudy Gobert coughed up the ball four times on a 22-turnover night for the Wolves.

Edwards came off the bench in Games 1 and 2, having missed nine days and two games in the Denver series after suffering a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 against the Nuggets.

Does he feel like the injury is limited him against the Spurs?

"Not really. I feel good," Edwards answered Wednesday night.

Is he ready to return to the starting lineup?

"That's not up to me," said Edwards.

Is he ready to increase his minutes and workload?

"Whatever's required, I'm willing to do it," Edwards said.

If Minnesota puts Edwards back in the starting five, he'd likely join Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. That would put Terrence Shannon Jr. back in a bench role after he started Games 5 and 6 against Denver, and the first two games of the series against the Spurs.

Naz Reid and Bones Hyland would also come off the bench.

If Dosunmu plays, he could enter the starting lineup alongside Edwards. That's the role he played after Donte DiVincenzo was lost to a season-ending Achilles injury in the same Game 4 that saw Edwards injure his knee.

All in all, there are three potential starting lineups

Conley, Shannon, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert Dosunmu, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert

A fourth, albeit less likely option, would be Conley and Dosunmu in the starting backcourt alongside McDaniels, Randle, and Gobert.