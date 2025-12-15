Rudy Gobert exits Wolves-Kings game for 'personal reasons'

Rudy Gobert was removed during the third quarter of Sunday evening's Timberwolves-Kings game due to personal reasons, and he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Timberwolves didn't elaborate on what the personal reasons are, but Gobert exited the game with 7:48 left in the third quarter. He was having a big game with seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 20 minutes.

The Wolves began the game without Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley. Edwards missed a second consecutive game with soreness in his right foot, while Conley has also missed the last two games due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

This is a developing story.

