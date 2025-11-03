Could Ja Morant actually make sense for the Timberwolves?
Ja Morant and the Timberwolves? With rumors brewing that the Memphis Grizzlies could wind up trading the 26-year-old former All-Star, it's worth, at a minimum, investigating whether Morant in Minnesota would make sense.
Morant, 26, was suspended for Sunday's Grizzlies-Raptors game for conduct detrimental to the team stemming from postgame comments after a Halloween loss to the Lakers.
It was the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the star point guard. If you haven't kept track, here's what's happened with Morant since he led the Grizzlies over the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.
- February 2023: Laser-pointing incident from a vehicle Morant was in led to suspicion that the laser was attached to a gun. The NBA investigated and couldn't confirm or deny the allegations, but some people associated with Morant were banned from FedEX Forum. Morant denied allegations.
- March 2023: Morant flashed a gun from inside a nightclub while on Instagram. Morant apologized and stepped away from the Grizzlies and he was later suspended by the league for eight games.
- May 2023: Morant flashed a gun in another Instagram video, leading to a 25-game suspension.
- January 2024: Played nine games after returning from the suspension, only to suffer a season-ending shoulder injury.
- April 2025: Fined $75,000 for multiple in-game incidents involving him making gun symbols with his hands.
Baggage aside, Morant is still in his prime and a far superior point guard than anyone on Minnesota's roster. And this just in: The Timberwolves don't have a primary ball-handler outside of Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham, who are both coming off the bench as the Wolves play without a natural point guard in the starting lineup.
Is there a trade market for Morant?
"Bontemps, you say trade him, here's the problem," Tim MacMahon said on Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective podcast. "I don't think there's much, like, you guys talk to people, I talk to people, do you find a lot of people that believe there's gonna be some robust market if they do shop Ja Morant?"
Tim Bontemps responded: "No, I don't think there is one."
ESPN's Shams Charania said "there's been tension" in Memphis between Morant and Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo, which peaked Friday night when Iisalo "called out Morant's leadership and effort in front of the whole team."
That tension has teams around the league monitoring the situation. In Charania's words, "The teams across the league are monitoring this, keeping an eye on where this relationship stands between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies."
Morant's contract matters
Teams pressed against the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax might have a hard time facilitating a trade because Morant is making $39.4 million this season before he's due $42.2 million in 2025-26 and $44.9 million in 2026-27.
Minnesota only has $10 million in space before reaching the second apron, which they want to avoid due to the trade restrictions and penalties that can come with being over the second apron.
To make the money work for Morant, the Wolves would surely have to send Conley back to Memphis, where he began his career 18 years ago, and add a bigger contract like Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, or Rudy Gobert.
Trading Gobert or McDaniels would go against Minnesota's plan to be a defensive force, and parting with Reid would strip the Wolves of their only legitimate big man off the bench.
If the Grizzlies are looking for draft picks, the Timberwolves have first-round picks in 2026 and 2028, but not in 2027 or 2029.
Is Morant on the decline?
Perhaps the most important question that needs an answer is whether Morant can return to All-NBA form. Since 2022-23, Morant has missed 34 games due to suspension and 93 games with injuries.
In six games this season, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 40.6% overall and 15.6% from three. While his shooting numbers are down, it's very early, and his track record suggests that he'll score 22+ points per game and shoot closer to 47% overall and around 31% from three.
He's also world-class when it comes to getting to the rim and drawing fouls, though data from NBA insider Kevin O'Connor suggests that aspect of his game has been going in the wrong direction.
There's nothing in the real world to suggest the Timberwolves have interest in Morant, but Wolves president Tim Connelly is a big-game hunter, and Morant fits the description of a big-name player who could be on the trade market.