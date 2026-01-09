Edwards, Randle questionable as Wolves rule out Conley against Cavaliers

Mike Conley Jr. has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to rest, and the Wolves could be even more shorthanded with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both questionable as of Friday night.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/2ENVpbFpD3 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 9, 2026

Edwards' ailment has been listed as right foot injury maintenance, according to the team. It has been something that he has been dealing with throughout the season. It kept him out for three games in mid-December, so it's a situation worth monitoring. He was questionable with the same description on Thursday night, but he played in that game and finished with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists on 10 of 20 shooting from the field.

Randle is a new addition to the injury report with what the team is calling left thumb soreness. He has played in all 38 of the Timberwolves' regular-season games this season, so it's certainly notable that he is questionable ahead of Saturday's game.

Conley is 38 years old, and he has missed multiple games this season due to rest, so his absence shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Terrence Shannon Jr. also remains out with his foot injury.

Minnesota took down the Cavs 131-122 on Thursday night at the Target Center, and Saturday's rematch will now be in Cleveland. The game is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video.

