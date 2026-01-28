Insider Says Wolves Will 'Get In on' Giannis Trade Talks if Door Opens

Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly asked the Bucks to trade him, and the Timberwolves are allegedly among the teams that will at least shoot their shot in an effort to acquire him.

On Tuesday, Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski said this on his podcast: "If Giannis is really available, they're going to be trying to get in on him. I think it's unlikely that they would get a deal done, but they would try."

Well, it appears that Giannis is now available, with Shams Charania reporting Wednesday that Milwaukee is "starting to listen" to offers, of which there are some "aggressive" teams inquiring about the 31-year-old superstar.

With only a week before the February 5 NBA trade deadline, a Giannis solution could unlock the floodgates and bring some activity to what has so far been a very quite trade season.

"The whole trade market seems to be clogged right now," Krawczynski said. "I do think that a lot of teams are holding their water until we know exactly what Giannis is going to do in Milwaukee. You don't want to make a smaller trade a few days early, and then it becomes really clear that Giannis is available, and you have squandered any of your assets to go get him."

What will it take to get Giannis? Charania says the Bucks demand a "blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks."

Minnesota doesn't have much draft capital to trade, but they do have Jaden McDaniels and some young talent that might interest the Bucks. McDaniels is one of the best two-way wings in the league, and the likes of Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon, Jr., and Joan Beringer are all former first-round picks whom opposing teams might find intriguing.

The other issue is that making the money work will require the Wolves to give up far more than McDaniels. Giannis is making $54.1 million this season, meaning Minnesota would have to combine multiple large contracts to have any chance at getting a deal done.

Henry Abbott of True Hoop said on his podcast that he spoke to two sources, including one who said the Wolves are on Giannis' list of preferred destinations. How true is it? Well, Abbott's other source said the list isn't accurate, so who knows?

“One person told me that Giannis’s preferred list is three teams: the Heat, the Wolves, and the Knicks. Now, another person told me that is not his list, but would not tell me what his list is. So take it all with a grain of salt," Abbott said.

Meanwhile, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein says the Wolves are going to "think long and hard" about trading for Bulls guard Coby White, though they may be less inclined to lean his way if he's only going to be a rental and leave as a free agent in the summer.

Krawcyznski confirmed that Minnesota has expressed some interest in White, along with fellow Bulls guards Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, as well as Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones.

"I still think at the end of the day, when the dust settles on February 5, the Wolves will have some other player on their bench that can give them a little bit more depth. Who that is, we'll have to wait and see," Krawczynski.

