Insiders Say Giannis Has Wolves at the 'Top of His List,' Would Be 'Thrilled'
In this story:
When Giannis Antetokounmpo left the bench in the middle of Tuesday night's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Chicago Bulls, word took off and led to speculation that he might've been traded.
Has he been traded? We have no idea, but the Timberwolves continue to be the hottest team connected to the 31-year-old megastar, with reports coming out late Tuesday that Giannis would be "thrilled" to play with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.
"They are still much in play for Giannis," Chris Haynes said on NBA TV.
"This is what I can tell you. If they were to hook up, I'm talking about those two, Giannis and Anthony Edwards, I'm told Giannis would be thrilled at the prospect of teaming up with Anthony Edwards. Take that for whatever it's worth. Minnesota still has work to be done because they still have to convince the Milwaukee Bucks that they have the right package."
Brett Siegel, of Clutch Points, reported, citing "league sources with direct knowledge of the situation," that Giannis has joining Edwards in Minnesota "at the top of his list."
On top of that, NBA insider Jake Fischer said the momentum is in Minnesota's favor.
“At this point, all this momentum, it seems like Minnesota does," Fischer said. "I’ve heard that internally Milwaukee values Minnesota's potential package and Miami's potential package more than Golden State."
Is the big move coming? We'll be monitoring the situation every step of the way, and you can keep tabs on the situation by following our Timberwolves trade rumors tracker right here.
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm