Insiders Say Giannis Has Wolves at the 'Top of His List,' Would Be 'Thrilled'

When Giannis Antetokounmpo left the bench in the middle of Tuesday night's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Chicago Bulls, word took off and led to speculation that he might've been traded.

I'm sure it's nothing, but Giannis has left the bench here tonight in Fiserv... — BucksRealm (@BucksRealm) February 4, 2026

Has he been traded? We have no idea, but the Timberwolves continue to be the hottest team connected to the 31-year-old megastar, with reports coming out late Tuesday that Giannis would be "thrilled" to play with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

"They are still much in play for Giannis," Chris Haynes said on NBA TV.

"This is what I can tell you. If they were to hook up, I'm talking about those two, Giannis and Anthony Edwards, I'm told Giannis would be thrilled at the prospect of teaming up with Anthony Edwards. Take that for whatever it's worth. Minnesota still has work to be done because they still have to convince the Milwaukee Bucks that they have the right package."

Brett Siegel, of Clutch Points, reported, citing "league sources with direct knowledge of the situation," that Giannis has joining Edwards in Minnesota "at the top of his list."

With the NBA on Bucks watch, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told @ClutchPoints that 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has joining Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves at the top of his list.



The Wolves are trying to pull this trade off before Thurs. pic.twitter.com/cZV3qwc9GM — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 4, 2026

On top of that, NBA insider Jake Fischer said the momentum is in Minnesota's favor.

“At this point, all this momentum, it seems like Minnesota does," Fischer said. "I’ve heard that internally Milwaukee values Minnesota's potential package and Miami's potential package more than Golden State."

Jake Fischer says the Giannis momentum feels like Minnesota is in the lead and the Bucks like the Timberwolves and Heat package over Golden States



“At this point, all this momentum it seems like Minnesota does. I’ve heard internally Milwaukee values Minnesota potential package… https://t.co/SLasIV00PN pic.twitter.com/lNnZI99r04 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) February 3, 2026

Is the big move coming? We'll be monitoring the situation every step of the way, and you can keep tabs on the situation by following our Timberwolves trade rumors tracker right here.