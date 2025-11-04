Julius Randle records first triple-double with Wolves in win over Brooklyn
The Timberwolves scored a season-high 125 points in a high-scoring 125-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets behind Julius Randle's first triple-double in a Minnesota uniform.
The winless Nets were without veteran forward Michael Porter Jr., but they stuck around for much of Monday's game. It wasn't until late in the game when Minnesota pulled away with a 13-point difference in the fourth quarter.
Randle had 14 triple-doubles in his NBA career entering Monday night, and he got his first in a Timberwolves uniform. With 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Minnesota leaned on its veteran power forward.
Donte DiVincenzo led the Wolves with 25 points on 8 of 17 shooting from the field and a 6 of 13 mark from beyond the three-point line. He added nine rebounds and five assists for one of his most complete performances with Minnesota.
Jaden McDaniels added 22 on an efficient 9 of 11 night from the field, while Naz Reid had 21 points off the bench and Rudy Gobert was the fifth and final Minnesota player in double figures with 15 points to along with 12 rebounds.
A young Brooklyn team simply didn't have enough to keep up with Minnesota's veteran depth down the stretch. The Wolves had an impressive 53-40 rebounding advantage and 56 points in the paint compared to only 34 for the Nets en route to a 125-109 victory.
The Timberwolves will stay in New York for the third and final game of their current road trip for a meeting with former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks on Wednesday night.