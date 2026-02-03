Latest Wolves Trade Buzz Around Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden

If the Timberwolves are interested in James Harden, it appears that they'll have to outbid the Cleveland Cavaliers, who, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, are in advanced talks with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 11-time All-Star.

Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly reported late Monday that the Timberwolves "have also had trade discussions with the Clippers" about Harden. Azarly added that the Wolves "haven't been able to gain traction on a deal as of Monday night."

While the Timberwolves are clearly in the mix to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before Thursday's 2 p.m. CT NBA trade deadline, insiders like Brian Windhorst and Jon Krawczynski say the Wolves are also scouring the market for guards if they're unable to land Giannis.

Harden is playing on a two-year, $81.5 million deal. He's due to make $42.3 million in 2026-27, but the guaranteed money the team employing him would drop to $13.3 million if he is waived by July 11. That gives an acquiring team the option to treat him as a pseudo rental for this season, with the option to bring him back next season.

Harden also has the power to veto a trade, so he would have to want to come to Minnesota if the Wolves and Clippers were able to agree to terms.

As for Giannis, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Tuesday morning that the Bucks have been underwhelmed by offers. But he noted that Minnesota is a team that could entice Milwaukee, especially if they're able to find additional teams to make it a multi-team swap that delivers Milwaukee draft capital that Minnesota doesn't possess.

"The Warriors and every other suitor should hope the Timberwolves don’t find any help from other teams here, as the prospect of them offering Jaden McDaniels and additional draft capital (on top of what they currently have) might be enough to change this conversation," Amick wrote.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski doesn't think any team that is a serious suitor for Giannis has a player to offer of Jaden McDaniels' caliber. Not the Knicks with Karl-Anthony Towns (due to age and contract), not the Heat with Tyler Herro, and not the Warriors with Jonathan Kuminga. But Krawcyznski agreed that the price for Giannis would likely be McDaniels and a lot more, perhaps Julius Randle or Naz Reid, and then some.

Krawcyznski doesn't think the Wolves want to trade Donte DiVincenzo or 19-year-old rookie Joan Beringer.

"I left Donte DiVincenzo and Joan Beringer off this list because I don’t believe the Wolves want to part with either player. I don’t believe they want to part with Reid or McDaniels, either, but let’s be honest: It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, man. Something has to give," he wrote.

