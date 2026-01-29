What a Wolves-Bucks Trade Could Look Like After Windhorst’s Giannis Report

Is it a four-team race in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes? If it is, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in contention.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday morning that Shams Charania hasn't mentioned the Timberwolves alongside the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat for no reason. In fact, Windhorst says the Timberwolves are on the list because Giannis has interest in Minnesota.

"He has not mentioned that for no reason. This is something that, from what I understand, that Giannis has interest in," Windhorst said. "The Timberwolves don't have draft picks and don't have the young players; they'd have to center around veteran players, but that is something we should keep an eye on as well."

.@WindhorstESPN has more on Giannis and where he may land ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5ZOvOkUGPL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 29, 2026

We've discussed ad nauseam what it might take for the Wolves to get Giannis, and I can flat-out disagree with Windhorst and say the Wolves do have young, talented players to offer Milwaukee. Their names are Jaden McDaniels (25), Naz Reid (26), Rob Dillingham (21), Terrence Shannon, Jr. (25), and Joan Beringer (19).

Not only are McDaniels and Reid still relatively young, but they're also both established as high-quality NBA players. McDaniels is a dynamic two-way wing, and Reid would start for almost any other team in the league. Dillingham and Shannon are in their second NBA seasons, and Beringer is a 2025 first-round pick who is oozing with talent as a 7-footer.

If Milwaukee wanted to avoid a rebuild, getting McDaniels, Reid, and some of Minnesota's young pieces makes sense. Maybe they'd prefer McDaniels, Julius Randle, who is 31 years old, and young pieces? Either way, they'd be getting a package that keeps them in the playoff mix while adding potential cornerstone players of the future.

If I were running the backs and wanted to work out a deal with Minnesota, I would trade the Antetokounmpo brothers for McDaniels, Reid, Dillingham, and Beringer. I'd also ask Minnesota for a 2028 pick swap and future second-round picks, because that's all they can offer.

Fake trade involving the Bucks and Wolves. | FanSpo

This trade would ultimately give Minnesota a starting five featuring Giannis, Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle. That's a HUGE lineup, but it doesn't solve Minnesota's point guard issues. Minnesota would still have Bones Hyland, Mike Conley, and Shannon, once he's healthy from a foot injury, off the bench.

The issue immediately in this scenario is that Giannis is expected to miss several weeks with a calf strain, so Minnesota might have to figure out a way to bring in a couple of trustworthy veterans to help stem the bleeding until Giannis is cleared to return.

We'll see what happens, but if Giannis is interested in Minnesota and the Bucks want to keep him out of the East and avoid a full rebuild, the Timberwolves might be their best option.

More Wolves coverage