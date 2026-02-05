Live Updates of Giannis, Timberwolves Rumors on Trade Deadline Day

The NBA trade deadline hits at 2 p.m. CT, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are still in the thick of rumors connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Follow along for updates.

8:45 a.m. — Windhorst thinks Giannis trade chances are decreasing

Speaking on ESPN, Brian Windhorst said he thinks there's a 60% chance that Milwaukee waits to trade Giannis until the summer. He also indicated that Miami is the only team with a real shot to land Giannis today, saying that Minnesota's offer, which hasn't been publicized, wasn't as good as the offer Golden State had on the table. Golden State has since moved on from Giannis.

“I’ve been at 51-49 against a trade. I’m now at 60-40," Windhorst said. "Minnesota is still out there, but I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think Minnesota's offer was as good as Golden State's, and if Golden State's offer wasn’t good enough, I don’t think Minnesota is realistic."

