Naz Reid’s season-high fuels Wolves' blowout win over Bulls

It took a while to find their rhythm, but the Timberwolves used a dominant second-half and a season-high 33 points from Naz Reid to blow out the Bulls 136-101 to snap a two-game skid.

Monday night against the Bulls was the first test of a four-game road trip for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards attempted only one shot in the first quarter, and they trailed 21-23 after 15 minutes.

Edwards began to heat up in quarter No. 2 with with 10 points, and Minnesota regained some momentum. Naz Reid added 10 first-half points and the Wolves began to run with the Bulls en route to a 55-50 lead.

Bones Hyland gave Minnesota a serious boost off the bench in the third quarter, and he finished with 12 points in only 14 minutes. He looks like a player who has seriously earned a full-time role in the Wolves' rotation for the rest of the season, and a steal on a minimum contract. They had a huge 40-28 third quarter to take a commanding 95-78 lead.

It was Reid's season-high 33 points that sparked Minnesota's offense on Monday night. He knocked down 10 of 18 shots from the field, 6 of 10 shots from three-point range and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, three assists and only one turnover in 27 minutes for one of his best performances of the season.

Edwards was second on the team with 23 points on an efficient 9 of 13 night from the field with zero turnovers. He was followed by Julius Randle with 17, then Donte DiVincenzo and Hyland both with 12, as the Wolves cruised to a comfortable 136-101 win.

After a dissapointing 123-107 loss against the Nets at home on Saturday, Minnesota badly need an effort like it had tonight. The Wolves started slow, but the responded well with a blowout win over an inferior team on the road. Chicago didn't look like they belonged on the same court in the second half.

It was hard to find much to complain about from Monday's win. Now 21-12, the Timberwolves will be off on Tuesday before a mid-afternoon New Year's Eve road game against the Hawks at 2 p.m. CT.

