Off to quiet start, Wolves sophomore guard vows to be more aggressive
Terrence Shannon Jr. is off to a quiet four-game start to what many expect to be a be a breakout second season for the Timberwolves' lefty guard. He hopes to change that as soon as Wednesday night's game against the Lakers.
Shannon's minutes per game are up from 10.6 last season to 18.5 this season, yet his scoring average has only gone from 4.3 to 5.5. On a per-36 minute basis, he's scoring less, assisting less, and simply taking fewer shots than he did as a rookie. This is all a very small sample size, but in two of Minnesota's four games, he's attempted only three shots.
For a player who is known for his attacking mindset and scoring ability, that's not good enough, Shannon said at shootaround on Wednesday.
"They've been on me a lot about I've been being too passive a lot at the beginning of the season," he said. "I gotta be more aggressive, look for my shot first and then pass. I just gotta get back to attacking in transition, getting out and going, running more. And just doing the things I did coming in."
If one thing stood out most about Shannon's rookie year, when he did get opportunities to crack the Wolves' rotation, it was how relentless he is in terms of putting his head down and driving to the rim, both in transition and within half-court offense. Outside of Anthony Edwards, the Wolves don't have anyone who attacks the basket the way Shannon does. And when he gets there, he's usually able to use his strength and touch to finish.
Through the first four games this year, he's struggled to find that same effectiveness. After shooting 53 percent on two-point attempts as a rookie, Shannon is just 4 of 14 (29 percent) so far. The good news is that he's made 4 of his 7 attempts from beyond the arc, but his game is always going to be about driving more than long-range shooting.
"I just gotta play better," he said. "I'm not playing to the best of my ability right now, but it's the fourth game of the season. It'll only get better."
With Edwards out for several more games, there should be even more opportunities for Shannon to play extended minutes and take on a significant offensive load for the Wolves.
He's also put in a lot of work on the defensive end of the floor. Offense has always come naturally to Shannon, but he's grown quite a bit as a defender. That side of the ball is a big focus for the entire Timberwolves team after a poor start in that area. Shannon has a few particular areas where he's looking to continue to improve on defense.
"Just being in all the right spots," he said. "I gotta be more aggressive on the ball, being early in the help, being there in the gaps, just being in the right spot at all times."