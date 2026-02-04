On Trade Deadline Eve, These 5 Point Guards Still Make Sense for Minnesota

On the eve of Thursday's 2 p.m. CT NBA trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they also are worse off at point guard after shipping Mike Conley to the Chicago Bulls to clear $10.7 million from the books.

Conley has since been traded from the Bulls to the Charlotte Hornets, where he instantly becomes a buyout candidate. If he's bought out, the Wolves would have the ability to re-sign him.

However, because Conley has performed so far below his career averages this season, and Minnesota needed point guard help even with him on the roster, we're not going to include him on our list of point guards who make the most sense for the Wolves before the trade deadline strikes. With that, let's get to the list...

1. Chris Paul

Paul was traded to the Raptors and will reportedly be bought out to become a free agent. The Timberwolves are a title contender. They need a point guard. Paul has never won a title. Paul is a point guard. You see how this works? Paul hasn't played since December 1, so he's fresh and likely healthy for the stretch run. It might be the perfect fit.

Having to trade nothing for a veteran floor general makes too much sense if the Wolves can't get younger legs, like the guys coming up on our list.

2. Ja Morant

There would be risk to the Timberwolves making a trade for Morant, but the potential reward would also be high. If he can get his career back on track with a change of scenery, pairing Morant with Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid would give Minnesota an incredible core of players in their mid-20s.

With the cost to acquire Morant seemingly dropping with the rebuilding Grizzlies, Minnesota might not have to give up the farm to get him.

3. Kyrie Irving

Irving hasn't played since tearing his ACL early last March. He turns 34 this March, which is when he might be back on the court. There would be some risk that comes with acquiring him, but there would also be a lot of upside. Irving's ability to handle the ball and to play off the ball might make him an ideal backcourt partner for Anthony Edwards, much like he fit alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Like with Morant, there's speculation that the price for Irving might not be extraordinary now that Anthony Davis has been traded to the Wizards and it's clear that the Mavericks are rebuilding around Cooper Flagg.

4. Tyus Jones

Minnesota has expressed some interest in Tyus, according to Jon Krawczysnki, and he might be the ideal backup point guard to pair with Bones Hyland off the bench. The question is how much he has left in the tank. He struggled amid the mess in Phoenix last season, and he's an afterthought in Orlando, where he's averaging only 16 minutes per game.

He'd come cheap, and he might simply need to be on a team that can give him consistent minutes to get back to the player he was just two seasons ago, when he averaged 10 points, more than five assists and shot 41% from three-point range.

5. Lonzo Ball

Ball, who was traded from Cleveland to Utah on Wednesday, is also reportedly going to be bought out to become a free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick has been lousy this season, averaging 4.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 21 minutes per game. His shot may be permanently broken, as he's shooting 30.1% overall and 27.2% from three.

He's not the best option, but he'd be cheap and provide depth, ball-handling, and some defense to Minnesota's bench.

